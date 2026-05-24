GPL 2025/26: Young Apostles survive relegation with win over Samartex 

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Young Apostles will be in the Ghana Premier League next season following their victory on the final day.
Apostles defeated Samartex on the final day of the 2025/26 season to ensure they continued their stay in the league, escaping relegation.
Samartex went behind after just three minutes played in Wenchi with Richmond Opoku breaking the deadlock.
The home side were presented with an opportunity to double their lead two minutes later when they were awarded a spot kick.
However, the missed from 12 yards out with the scoring remaining 1-0.
Having missed the first penalty, Opoku scored again to complete his brace in the game and double his side’s lead in the encounter.
The result leaves Young Apostles three points above the relegation zone as they keep their spot in the top flight for next season.
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