GPL 2025/2026: Hearts of Lions cruise past Samartex to boost survival hopes

Hearts of Lions eased their relegation fears with a convincing 3-0 victory over FC Samartex at the Kpando Stadium on Sunday.

The Kpando-based side, who came into the match desperate for points after a difficult run of form, produced one of their best performances of the season to overpower the former Ghana Premier League champions.

Experienced defender Ebenezer Abban opened the scoring in the 16th minute to hand the hosts an early advantage.

Lions continued to dominate proceedings and doubled their lead through Asante Seedorf Afful in the 38th minute, putting Samartex under immense pressure.

Just five minutes later, Ismael Addo added a third before halftime to complete a blistering first-half display and leave the visitors with a mountain to climb.

Samartex entered the game in strong form despite suffering a midweek defeat to Bibiani GoldStars, having won their previous three matches. However, they struggled to cope with the intensity and urgency shown by the hosts.

The result comes as a major boost for Hearts of Lions, who had managed just one win in their previous five league matches, drawing two and losing two.

Lions also strengthened their recent dominance over Samartex, having now secured four wins in six meetings between the two sides in the Ghana Premier League.

For Samartex, the defeat dents their hopes of finishing in the top four, while Hearts of Lions will take renewed confidence into the closing stages of the campaign as they continue their fight against relegation.

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