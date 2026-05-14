APHRC launches new knowledge hub to boost research and innovation in Africa

The African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC) has launched a modern knowledge hub as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations. The new facility is expected to strengthen research, innovation, and policymaking across Africa.

The launch marks a major step in APHRC’s journey from a small regional research organisation to one of Africa’s leading centres for research and policy engagement.

Located at Ulwazi Place in Kenya, the knowledge hub will bring together researchers, government leaders, development partners, businesses, civil society groups, and young innovators. The centre includes smart meeting rooms and collaborative spaces designed to support learning and teamwork.

The launch comes at an important time for Africa’s research sector. Earlier this year, Kenya introduced the Science, Research and Innovation (SRI) Synergy Blueprint, a Ksh. 500 billion plan aimed at improving research systems and access to research facilities across the country.

Speaking during the launch on behalf of Prime Cabinet Secretary Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Principal Secretary for Science, Research and Innovation Prof. Shaukat Abdulrazak described the new facility as a key investment in Africa’s future.

“Africa’s transformation will increasingly depend on our ability to generate, interpret, and apply evidence to solve complex development challenges,” he said.

He added that institutions like APHRC are important in helping governments make informed decisions on issues such as climate change, food security, digital growth, and public health.

“As governments confront emerging challenges ranging from climate change and food insecurity to digital transformation and public health, institutions such as APHRC will play an even more critical role in ensuring policy decisions are grounded in credible, timely, and locally generated knowledge.”

For the past 25 years, APHRC has built a strong reputation for research in public health, education, urbanisation, population studies, and data science. The new hub shows the institution’s commitment to expanding African-led research and partnerships.

APHRC Executive Director Dr. Catherine Kyobutungi said the new facility reflects both the organisation's growth and its vision for the future.

““This Knowledge Hub is a significant testament to the growth, resilience, and maturity of our institution over the past 25 years,” she said.

She explained that the centre will help create stronger partnerships, support young researchers, encourage innovation, and improve evidence-based decision-making across sub-Saharan Africa.

“It embodies our vision of creating an inclusive platform where ideas converge, partnerships flourish, and African solutions are generated to address African problems,” Dr. Kyobutungi added.

The silver jubilee event brought together government officials, diplomats, researchers, development partners, private sector leaders, civil society organisations, and members of the media.

As APHRC enters its next chapter, the new Knowledge Hub is expected to drive stronger regional partnerships, better research collaboration, and practical policy solutions for Africa’s growing development needs.

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading African research institution based in Nairobi, Kenya. For 25 years, APHRC has worked to produce research, support policymakers, and strengthen research capacity across Africa in areas such as health, education, urbanisation, and social protection.

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