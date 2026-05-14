Football

U-17 AFCON: Black Starlets wrap up preparations for Algeria clash in opener

Source: Ghana FA  
  14 May 2026 8:17am
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The Black Starlets have concluded preparations on Wednesday ahead of their opening Group D match against Algeria at the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Starlets have been intensifying training in recent days as head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his technical team fine-tune tactics and assess the readiness of the players for the crucial Group D encounter scheduled for Thursday, May 14.

The Black Starlets have enjoyed a productive preparation enroute to Morocco, playing a series of international friendly matches to sharpen the squad ahead of the tournament.

Ghana recorded an impressive 4-0 victory over Ivory Coast in one of their preparatory games before taking on Mali in their final warm-up fixture.

The technical team used Wednesday’s final training session to focus on tactical drills, set pieces and team shape as the players prepare for what is anticipated to be a difficult opening assignment against the North Africans.

Morale within the camp remains high, with all players reportedly fit and ready for the start of the continental showpiece.

The Black Starlets will be aiming to begin their AFCON campaign on a strong note as Ghana seeks to make a significant impact at the tournament and continue its proud history in youth football on the continent.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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