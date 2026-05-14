NAIROBI, KENYA — The streets of Nairobi became a theatre of ideological warfare this week as the "Africa Forward" Summit was met with a surge of popular defiance. Under the banner of #PASAI2026, thousands of activists, students, and international delegates have turned the city into a "battlefield for imperialism’s final political defeat."

The atmosphere has been one of both revolutionary fervor and state-led tension. On May 11, five students from the Revolutionary Student Commission were arrested for opposing the France-Africa Summit. They were followed on May 12 by 14 more protesters, including international delegates from Britain, South Korea, and France, who were intercepted while attempting to deliver a petition to the Kenyan Parliament.

The Media Stayed Watching, The Media Moved into Action

The digital landscape has emerged as a formidable secondary front in the struggle for African sovereignty, with the movement's message echoing far beyond the physical borders of Kenya. By leveraging viral hashtags such as #FranceOutOfAfrica, #StopFrenchImperialism, and #HandsOffCPMK, activists have created a decentralized media hub that documents the heavy-handed tactics of the state in real time. This online mobilization helped serve as a direct-action tool, allowing for the rapid coordination of legal and social responses to the detention of activists. When protesters were arrested on May 11 and 12, these digital signals ensured that news of their plight reached international human rights observers and legal teams within minutes, effectively turning the internet into a shield against state-sanctioned anonymity.

Beyond immediate tactical coordination, this digital mobilisation plays a critical role in global education and ideological alignment. By connecting the specific protests in Nairobi to the broader, historical resistance against French military presence in the Sahel and the suffocating "debt traps" of the IMF, these hashtags provide a global context for local struggles. They bridge the gap between regional movements, illustrating that the exploitation faced by Kenyan workers and students is part of the same structural neo-colonialism affecting nations from West Africa to the Caribbean. Through this virtual network, the #PASAI2026 movement has successfully linked the people’s voice to a worldwide demand for a new Africa devoid of imperialism.

Workshops of the Oppressed

Inside the PASAI sessions, the focus remains sharply on the "Thematic Workshops" designed to dismantle the official narrative of the "Africa Forward" summit. One of the most critical discussions, "Green Energy: For Whom?", unmasked the predatory profit motives hidden behind the veil of foreign green investments. While President Macron and his regional counterparts speak in lofty terms of a "mobility corridor" and sustainable development, PASAI delegates provided evidence of how these projects often result in the displacement of indigenous communities and the privatization of African natural resources for European markets. This session highlighted that without local ownership and a radical shift away from capitalist overproduction, "green energy" remains a tool for resource extraction rather than a path toward genuine climate justice.

"We are witnessing a war council of imperialism convened under the mask of diplomacy," stated PASAI organizers. The summit’s workshops didn’t just discuss policy; they dismantled it. Themes like "Climate Justice vs. Overproduction" challenged the "green capitalism" narrative, arguing that the Global North’s appetite for resources remains the root cause of an ecological crisis that Africa did not create but is forced to pay for.

Complementing this economic critique, the summit delved into the alarming security dimensions of current diplomatic deals. Delegates pointed specifically to "immunitarian" defense agreements that grant French troops sweeping legal protections on Kenyan soil—a move that critics and legal experts at the summit have termed "military neo-colonialism." These agreements are viewed as an infringement on national sovereignty, effectively creating a legal vacuum where foreign military personnel operate outside the jurisdiction of the host nation's courts. This convergence of military presence and economic exploitation is what organizers seek to dismantle, echoing the summit’s primary rallying cry: "Let Nairobi become the battlefield — not for imperialism's conferences, but for its final political defeat." This definitive stance on reclaiming the continent's future is detailed extensively in the official documentation hosted at PASAI 2026.

A Call to Global Solidarity

The PASAI 2026 Call to Action is an invitation to the world’s revolutionary forces. From the environmental justice networks of the Global North to the anti-militarist campaigners in Asia and Latin America, the message is clear: the struggle for African dignity is a global one.

As the "Africa Forward" Summit concludes its high-level meetings, the legacy of PASAI 2026 remains in the networks built between youth, women, and ecological movements. The streets of Nairobi may be cleared of tear gas, but the "Nairobi Declaration" has set a trajectory for a continent no longer willing to be a "playground" for foreign interests.

The PASAI 2026 Call to Action stands as a powerful invitation to the world’s revolutionary forces, signaling that the struggle for African dignity is inextricably linked to a global fight for liberation. From environmental justice networks in the Global North to anti-militarist campaigners across Asia and Latin America, the message of resistance has resonated far beyond the borders of Kenya. This movement has been fortified by a broad coalition of progressive and revolutionary organizations that view the Nairobi counter-summit as a critical line of defense for African sovereignty. Key allies—including the Pan-African Progressive Front (PPF), Black Agenda Report, Peoples Dispatch, and the Global Pan-African Movement—have been instrumental in this effort. By providing critical media coverage, intellectual framing, and issuing steady solidarity messages, these groups have successfully linked the local struggle in Kenya to broader liberation movements in Palestine, the Caribbean, and beyond.

The Pan-African Progressive Front (PPF) has joined forces with PASAI because we firmly believe that genuine freedom cannot exist without economic emancipation. The substantial body of research and materials that the PPF has compiled in the field of reparative justice will serve as a critical weapon in this struggle. For Pan-Africanists, the question of breaking Africa free from the stranglehold of the European-dominated banking system is absolutely paramount. It is a fight for our continent's very sovereignty. Make no mistake: all that Macron and other Western leaders truly seek is Africa’s wealth — the same wealth they have been looting from this continent since the dawn of colonial rule. They have no intention of stopping now.

The PPF, acting as an advocate for reparative justice across the continent, maintains that the summit’s demand for the immediate cancellation of colonial debt and the dismantling of the CFA Franc is a fundamental component of the wider reparations movement. This strategic priority mirrors PASAI’s core objective: the systematic deconstruction of neo-colonial financial architectures that aggressively siphon African resources and paralyze authentic economic growth. In an act of solidarity and collective fight against imperialism, the PPF prepared a comprehensive brief advocating for reparations, asserting that the removal of debt traps and foreign monetary oversight is a necessary act of historical restitution rather than a simple administrative adjustment. By framing economic liberation as a prerequisite for justice, the case for financial Reparations encouraged the summit's stance that true sovereignty cannot exist while the continent remains shackled by the financial legacies of its colonizers.

As the official "Africa Forward" Summit concludes its high-level meetings behind closed doors, the enduring legacy of PASAI 2026 is found in the robust networks now forged between youth, women, and ecological movements. While the streets of Nairobi may eventually be cleared of tear gas, the political landscape has been irrevocably altered by the grassroots documentation of state repression and the unified voice of trade unionists, students, and peasant organizations. The "Nairobi Declaration" has set a definitive trajectory for a continent that refuses to remain a "playground" for foreign interests. Through sustained international solidarity and a commitment to genuine self-determination, PASAI has ensured that the calls for an anti-imperialist front will continue to reach a worldwide audience, long after the delegates have departed.

Written by Princess Yanney

Journalist, Writer & Media Analyst

princessyanney9@gmail.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.