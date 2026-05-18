GPL 2025/26: Aduana FC beat Young Apostles to end winless run

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Aduana Football Club picked up their first win in four games following their win over Young Apostles on Sunday afternoon.
The Dormaa-based club registered a 3-1 victory over Young Apostles on matchday 33 of the Ghana Premier League.
The win follows a run of three games without a win for the Ogya Boys in the top flight, keeping them in fourth place.
Young Apostles also came into the game having won their last game at home against Nations Football Club.
The home side took the lead at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park before Husseine Issah scored to level proceedings for Young Apostles.
However, it was all Aduana for the remainder of the game as they scored twice to ensure they picked up all three points to maintain their fourth position on the league table.
The defeat, however, leaves Young Apostles in danger heading into the final round of games in the lead as they sit just one point above the relegation zone.
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