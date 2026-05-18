Football

GPL 2025/26: Aduana FC beat Young Apostles to end winless run

Source: Joy Sports   
  18 May 2026 12:44am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Aduana Football Club picked up their first win in four games following their win over Young Apostles on Sunday afternoon.

The Dormaa-based club registered a 3-1 victory over Young Apostles on matchday 33 of the Ghana Premier League.

The win follows a run of three games without a win for the Ogya Boys in the top flight, keeping them in fourth place.

Young Apostles also came into the game having won their last game at home against Nations Football Club.

The home side took the lead at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park before Husseine Issah scored to level proceedings for Young Apostles.

However, it was all Aduana for the remainder of the game as they scored twice to ensure they picked up all three points to maintain their fourth position on the league table.

The defeat, however, leaves Young Apostles in danger heading into the final round of games in the lead as they sit just one point above the relegation zone.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group