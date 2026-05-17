Bad weather disrupts flights as aircraft circle over Accra Airport

Source: Collins Frimpong  
  17 May 2026 10:26pm
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Heavy thunderstorms over Accra on Sunday, May 17, disrupted flight operations at the Accra International Airport.

It forced several inbound and outbound flights into holding patterns, delays, and extended airborne circling as pilots navigated poor visibility and unstable weather conditions.

Meteorological conditions at the time indicated active thunderstorm activity over the capital, with winds recorded at 310 degrees at 4 knots with temperatures around 26 degrees Celsius.

The severe weather significantly reduced visibility across the Accra airspace, affecting both landing and take-off operations.

International inbound flights were among the most affected. Kenya Airways flight KQ511 and South African Airways flight SA52 were both placed in extended holding patterns over the Kpone Katamanso and Gulf of Guinea airspace as air traffic controllers delayed landings due to safety concerns.

Both aircraft eventually landed safely at the Accra International Airport at approximately 9:55 p.m. after prolonged circling.

British Airways flight BA2066, scheduled to depart Accra at 8:50 p.m., was delayed by about 45 minutes and eventually took off at approximately 9:35 p.m. due to temporary slowdowns in ground and air operations.

Domestic carrier Africa World Airlines flight AW125 from Kumasi was also affected. The aircraft was tracked approaching Accra, reaching the Nsawam-Adoagyiri area, then turning back to Kumasi and later returning to Accra, suggesting a weather-related return as conditions deteriorated over the airport.

A Ghana musician on the flight, Kweku Smoke, posted on X at 10:00 PM confirming the flight’s return to Kumasi after the aircraft failed to land in Accra.

Earlier, Emirates flight EK788, operating from Abidjan to Accra, also experienced significant disruption.

The aircraft was observed circling for an extended period between Ningo Prampram and Battor due to the thunderstorm activity over the capital.

The flight, originally scheduled to land at 4:43 p.m., arrived at approximately 6:06 p.m., over an hour behind schedule due to prolonged holding.

The heavy rains, accompanied by lightning and strong convective activity, also caused localised flooding and difficult driving conditions in several parts of Accra.

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