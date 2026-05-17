Vinicius scores Real Madrid winner at Sevilla

Kylian Mbappe marked his return to the starting line-up by helping create the only goal of the game as Real Madrid beat Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Just days after he was whistled by Real supporters during a home win against Real Oviedo, the France forward took only 15 minutes to make his mark.

Mbappe controlled the ball on his chest before being tackled, with it falling to Vinicius Jr, who finished from inside the area to secure Alvaro Arbeloa's side back-to-back league wins for the first time since March.

Although the forward wasn't officially credited with the assist, the move underlined his importance to an otherwise uninspiring Real attack.

It was a strike that came against the run of play, with Sevilla beginning the game brightly despite starting the day in an unusual position: still able to qualify for Europe or be relegated in the final two matches of the season.

It took the hosts fewer than five minutes to threaten as the lively Oso stung the palms of Thibaut Courtois from range.

The Spaniard was involved again moments later, this time beating veteran defender Dani Carvajal down the left before drilling a low cross towards Akor Adams.

But once Vinicius Jr put Real ahead with his 22nd goal of the season, there was likely to be only one outcome for a side unbeaten in their last 27 La Liga matches when scoring first.

Real went close to doubling their advantage before the break when Mbappe cut in from the left and curled an effort narrowly wide of the far corner for what would have been his 42nd goal of the season.

He could have also had an actual assist to his name had Aurelien Tchouameni finished from close range after latching onto the forward's sumptuous backheel flick.

Sevilla responded by almost restoring parity through substitute Alexis Sanchez, with the former Barcelona forward unable to connect cleanly with Jose Angel Carmona's cross.

After squandering a glorious opportunity from inside the area with less than 20 minutes remaining, Mbappe finally had the ball in the back of the net a couple of moments later - but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The result keeps Real in second place, while Sevilla drops one place to 13th ahead of the final weekend of the season.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Girona's 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid ensured Sevilla are mathematically safe from relegation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.