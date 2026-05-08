Alexander-Arnold omission ‘mind-boggling’ to Rooney

Former England captain Wayne Rooney says it is "mind-boggling" that Trent Alexander-Arnold was not included in Thomas Tuchel's final squad before the head coach makes his World Cup selection.

Alexander-Arnold has featured regularly for Real Madrid since recovering from a thigh problem in January, but was overlooked for England's friendlies against Uruguay and Japan in March, despite Chelsea right-back Reece James being absent through injury.

Arsenal full-back Ben White started both those games, scoring England's opener in the 1-1 draw with Uruguay.

"No disrespect to Ben White – I think he's a fantastic player – but for him to be in the squad and playing ahead of Trent is mind-boggling," Rooney said on the Wayne Rooney Podcast.

Newcastle's Tino Livramento, Tottenham's Djed Spence and Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa were all picked ahead of Alexander-Arnold in Tuchel's 35-man selection for England's final home friendlies before the World Cup.

The former Liverpool star, who has been left out of Tuchel's last four squads, has not played for his country since appearing off the bench in a World Cup qualifying victory over Andorra in June last year.

However, Rooney's ex-Everton team-mate Phil Jagielka feels Alexander-Arnold deserves a place in the squad for the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

"I think he probably still makes it," Jagielka said. "You need your best players.

"If [Alexander-Arnold] proves he can play half as well as he played for most of his time at Liverpool, he's definitely worth taking on the plane. If Reece James is fit, you put him in [at right-back]."

Rooney would also start James on the right side of defence this summer, despite calling the 26-year-old "unreliable" as a full-back.

"Reece James isn't the most defensive," Rooney said. "In terms of the lads who are there, you wouldn't say they're the best defensively anyway, any of them."

'Nothing between O'Reilly and Hall'

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly started England's 1-0 friendly defeat against Japan in March

On the other side of defence, Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly and Newcastle's Lewis Hall are widely regarded as frontrunners for the left-back position in Tuchel's starting XI.

O'Reilly has been exceptional for Pep Guardiola's side this season, registering nine goals and six assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

Hall, meanwhile, has been one of Newcastle's standout performers in a frustrating season for Eddie Howe's team, featuring in 44 games and helping the Magpies reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

While Jagielka is full of admiration for O'Reilly, who can also play in midfield, the former centre-back feels the 21-year-old has to improve defensively to become England's first-choice left-back.

"I really, really enjoy watching O'Reilly, but he gets caught out of defence," Jagielka said. "He doesn't get asked to play left-back when he's at Manchester City.

"I'd go O'Reilly at this moment in time, but there's literally nothing between him and Lewis."

Rooney says he would opt for Manchester United's Luke Shaw – England's starting left-back at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

"We don't need our full-backs to be the most attacking; we need them to defend," Rooney said. "Keep the balance and let the attacking player win you the games.

"Luke Shaw can't [attack] as much now, but what he can do is defend."

Tuchel 'still trying to figure out' squad - Rooney

Tuchel fielded experimental line-ups against Uruguay and Japan, with Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden playing as a false nine against Japan in the absence of injured Bayern Munich striker and England captain Harry Kane.

While Rooney admires Tuchel for using those games to take a closer look at some of his fringe players, he feels the former Chelsea boss should have already made up his mind on the majority of his team.

"We've created pressure," Rooney said. "I like what Tuchel has done, but I still think, at this stage, you should be having question marks on one or two players.

"It seems like he's still trying to figure out the rest of his squad, and 10 [starting] players."

England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Dallas on 17 June (22:00 BST) before facing Ghana in Boston six days later (21:00 BST).

Their final group fixture against Panama in New Jersey on 27 June (22:00 BST).

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.