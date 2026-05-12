Mourinho in final negotiations to become Real Madrid boss

Audio By Carbonatix
Jose Mourinho is in final negotiations to become Real Madrid's next head coach, 13 years after his first spell at the Bernabeu.
The 63-year-old is the clear favourite - and currently the only candidate Real are in talks with over the role.
He would replace current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who only took charge in January following Xabi Alonso's departure.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez first considered the possibility of Mourinho's return two days after Xabi Alonso left the club, during initial conversations with the Portuguese coach's representatives.
Mourinho has been manager of Benfica, in his native Portugal, since joining on a two-year contract last September, and only yesterday told media he did not want to talk about his future just yet.
"There's a match against Estoril, and from Monday onwards I'll be able to answer questions about my future as a coach and Benfica's future," he said.
Saturday's game against Estoril Praia is Benfica's last of the season.
He was in charge at Real between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.
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