Mbappe jeered on Real Madrid return

Forward Kylian Mbappe was whistled by his own fans as he entered the Bernabeu pitch in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Real Oviedo.

The Frenchman has faced scrutiny over his commitment to the club in recent weeks, while an online petition calling for 'Mbappe Out' attracted tens of millions of signatures.

The 27-year-old superstar is Madrid's top scorer this season with 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions.

But the club have endured another year without silverware, leading to rumblings of discontent that only grew louder as they lost to rivals Barcelona on Sunday, a result that saw Barca crowned league champions.

Earlier this week, club president Florentino Perez gave a rare and explosive news conference, going on the attack against those he said were trying to undermine the club.

The criticism of Mbappe intensified when pictures of him on a yacht in Sardinia, where the player had been given time off to recover from injury, emerged as Real Madrid were playing a match against Espanyol.

Mbappe returned from his thigh injury as a 69th-minute substitute on Thursday, to be greeted by loud whistles.

It wasn't the only show of unhappiness - stewards removed a banner from fans which read "Florentino go now".

Mbappe appeared to laugh off the jeers and when asked about it after the game told reporters: "The whistles... that's life, you can't change the opinion of the people when they are angry.

"It's the life of a Real Madrid player and a famous player like me.

"Footballers don't always have to understand, they have to accept and look forward and change the situation."

But there were cheers on the night too - when Gonzalo Garcia put Madrid in front shortly before half-time and when Jude Bellingham added a late second against the already relegated visitors.

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