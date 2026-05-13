Real Madrid president Perez calls for elections

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez staged a tense press conference in which he argued with journalists and called for elections following a trophyless season.

Perez insisted he will stand again and spoke of an "organised campaign" against his leadership, telling his opponents not to "move in the shadows" and to instead contest the election.

His announcement comes after Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in the Clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday to claim back-to-back La Liga titles with three games to spare.

"I'm here to say I'm not going anywhere and I'm here to stand for election," the 79-year-old told the gathered press.

"If someone does want to stand for election, this is your opportunity. But don't move in the shadows with publications, news outlets.

"And I'm not in bed, unwell. I have to come out and sit here because as Real Madrid president, I can't allow journalists to do what they do."

Perez has been in office since June 2009, having previously served as president between 2000 and 2006, and the perception that he is now too tired to fulfil his role has been the subject of anonymous briefings in the Spanish press.

He reacted furiously to the suggestion at the press conference in the Spanish capital, demanding that those questioning him to out themselves.

"I work hard. I'm up early, and I'm the last to go to bed. I understand there's frustration out there.

"But if people have forgotten, we have won 37 titles since I've been in charge. I would like to know the people who are saying these things. On this board of directors, I want whoever is leaking this to come out."

Perez did not target only journalists and potential rivals for his presidency; La Liga was also a subject of harsh criticism.

"And of course, the enemy, La Liga," he added. "We have to battle against La Liga. Corruption in the game, systematic."

However, he also expressed confidence in his re-election by the club's membership.

"I lead the biggest club in the world, and you wouldn't imagine the praise I get. But 100,000 members are behind me and are very happy."

If Perez is re-elected, he will likely be working alongside Jose Mourinho as head coach, with the current Benfica manager set to return to the club he led between 2010 and 2013.

Perez was asked about the manager's position at the club, but declined to answer.

He sacked Xabi Alonso in January after appointing him as head coach, while his replacement, Alvaro Arbeloa, is unlikely to be retained.

Madrid will finish the season without a major trophy for the second year in a row, having only won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Trophy in 2024-25.

They exited this season's Champions League in the quarter-finals against Bayern Munich, while their campaign has been marred by fan unrest, with a run-in against star forward Kylian Mbappe's perceived lack of effort.

Meanwhile, midfielder Federico Valverde went to the hospital last month after a dressing room row with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Rivals Barcelona responded to Perez's news conference by issuing a statement of their own, which said their "legal department is carefully studying his statements and accusations" and "the next steps to follow are being evaluated".

'No ordinary meeting' - analysis

By Elizabeth Conway, Spanish football reporter

This was no ordinary meeting at Real Madrid's training ground. Journalists were summoned at short notice, and speculation immediately began.

An announcement regarding a new manager seemed the most logical explanation, especially given what sources close to the club had suggested. But if that were the case, why deliver it in person and by Florentino Perez himself?

Like the appointments of Xabi Alonso or Alvaro Arbeloa, such news is typically released in an official statement, followed by an organised press conference.

Instead, what followed was something entirely different.

As Perez entered the room, phone in hand, papers laid out beside him, he launched into a lengthy and impassioned tirade. His targets: the press, the league, and the narratives surrounding both him and the club.

It was a side of Perez few had seen in years: animated, confrontational and full of energy.

At several points, he pulled out his phone and read aloud excerpts from critical articles, directly naming and calling out newspapers. Journalists in the room who were singled out didn't stay silent; they pushed back. It became increasingly clear that Perez had called the press conference not just to address the media but to challenge and, in some cases, attempt to discredit specific outlets.

For nearly 90 minutes, Perez spoke with visible anger and intensity. It was less a press conference and more a prolonged, unfiltered outburst.

His message to the media was clear. Right now at Real Madrid, there is one man firmly in control. Until that changes, the 79-year-old remains the ultimate authority, and big decisions over the club will rest with him, including the next manager.

He will not tolerate what he sees as misinformation about himself or the club. He is not "sick" or "tired". He is, he says, in perfectly good health.

The tension escalated further when Perez referenced an article written by a female journalist, questioning her understanding of football. He then pointed to one of the few women in the room who had her hand up to ask a question, saying, "Let's ask her, because you men are all ugly."

After two years without major success, questions about Perez's future will now grow louder as information about the re-elections Perez has announced spreads across Madrid.

He projects absolute confidence, insisting he retains the full backing of Real Madrid's members and even describing himself as "the greatest president" in the club's history.

But after two seasons, three managers and no silverware, questions will no doubt continue to be asked by the Spanish press. Have the members seen enough? Is it time for a change? And most importantly, is Florentino Perez still the right man to lead it?

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.