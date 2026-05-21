Foden and Palmer to miss out on World Cup squad

Phil Foden (left) has played in one World Cup with Cole Palmer yet to feature at the tournament

Phil Foden and Cole Palmer are set to miss out when Thomas Tuchel names his 26-man England squad on Friday for this summer's World Cup.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will also be left out, with the 33-year-old saying he is "shocked and gutted" at the decision.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is set to be included - after helping his side win the Europa League on Wednesday - alongside Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney, who has scored 32 goals in 32 games in the Saudi Arabian league this season.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is set to miss out, despite being the top-scoring English player in the Premier League this season, alongside Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, on 14 goals.

Manchester City's Foden and Chelsea's Palmer - both attacking midfielders who can also play as forwards - have had inconsistent seasons for their respective clubs.

In a post on Instagram, Maguire confirmed: "I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had. I've been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I wish the players all the best."

Maguire's mother Zoe posted on social media to express her disappointment, saying she was "disgusted" by the decision.

Maguire's Manchester United team-mate Luke Shaw is also set to be omitted despite his impressive season.

Shaw was named in Tuchel's 55-man provisional squad and there had been a clamour for his inclusion.

But, with Newcastle's Dan Burn and Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly in line to be called up, Shaw is expected to miss out.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori are understood to be out, though Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is thought to have made the cut.

He joins his Premier League-winning team-mates Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze, who is set to be rewarded for his excellent form with a place in the 26.

The omissions of Maguire, Tomori and Colwill mean Manchester City defender John Stones is very likely to be included, despite his injury-disrupted campaign.

Tuchel views Stones as a key player but has been concerned about the departing Manchester City man's fitness.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is another poised to miss out, but Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is set to keep his place in the squad after earning a recall for the previous friendlies.

There is an expectation that Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson, who has been a mainstay under Tuchel, will keep his place.

The World Cup, which takes place across the US, Mexico and Canada, starts on 11 June.

Foden has played 49 times for England but started only 22 Premier League games for City this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists across his 32 top-flight appearances.

Palmer has scored nine goals in 25 Premier League games during an injury-hit campaign for Chelsea, who are eighth in the Premier League after a disappointing season.

Speaking to BBC Sport last month, Maguire, who has played 67 times for England and scored seven goals, said he was "desperate" to go to the World Cup.

"I think it would be my last World Cup for my country. I've been to two, I missed out on the Euros two years ago through injury, which just hurt a lot really. So I'm desperate to go, whatever role the manager would want me for," he said.

"Whether that's starting or whether it's deciding games late on. I still believe, even at my age, I'm arguably one of the best defenders in the world in both boxes. I don't think that's to question really."

England warm up for the tournament with friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica.

They then start their World Cup campaign against Croatia on 17 June, before further group games against Ghana and Panama.

Tuchel's stuck to his guns – analysis

Phil Jagielka, former England defender

It's not been a great season for either Phil Foden or Cole Palmer. And in that attacking area, we've got a pool of players who have outperformed them at the club level.

Usually, for England, you get to keep your place on your name, but Thomas Tuchel wants to pick on form and chemistry, so I'm not surprised.

Would I have take Ivan Toney? With no disrespect, no, but it's a different situation.

Maybe his schedule hasn't been as hectic. If the manager thinks he needs to give Harry Kane a rest or we need a penalty specialist, there are loads of situations where he could come into the mix.

It's going to be a very hot tournament, so he wants to bring a pretty fresh Ivan Toney. Obviously, he's a penalty specialist. We hope we won't go through that in a tournament again but that's very possible.

Having a few extra numbers allows you to take specialists or players for specific occasions. The only thing I can think of with Toney is that he's very much a specialist when it comes to taking penalties.

With the Harry Maguire situation, it's one where Tuchel has decided to go with other options.

I think Maguire's form this year has put him in as good a position as he could have been in, but Tuchel's stuck to his guns and you've got to respect that.

The England squad BBC Sport expects to be named

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

The final place in the 26-man squad is expected to go to Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly, Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold or Everton midfielder James Garner.

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