Arteta told of title win by crying son – while having barbecue

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he learnt of his side's Premier League title win from his tearful son while he had a barbecue in the garden.

The Spaniard says he did not watch Bournemouth holding title rivals Manchester City to a 1-1 draw - a result which meant the title would be heading to north London for the first time in 22 years.

The Arsenal players gathered at the training ground to watch the match that would see them crowned champions on Tuesday night, but Arteta says that he had to leave because he "couldn't bring the energy that I wanted".

"You probably don't realise it. It's one of the best feelings I've ever had," Arteta said about winning the league title.

"I was supposed to be watching the game with the boys and the staff because that's what they wanted - but I couldn't."

Arteta left for home 20 minutes before the game kicked off but did not actually watch the match.

"I went to the garden, started to build a fire and had a barbecue and I didn't watch any of it," he said.

"I was just hearing some noises in the living room and suddenly the magic happened.

"My oldest son opened the garden door, started to run towards me, started to cry, gave me a hug, and said: 'We are champions, Daddy'.

"Then my other two boys and my wife came over and it was beautiful. Just to see that joy on them as well, that they are always with me, it was magical. A minute later, Martin [Odegaard] called me on video."

He also revealed that after the game he rang Bournemouth manager and childhood friend Andoni Iraola to thank him.

Arteta and Iraola grew up in the same region of the Basque Country and played for youth team Antiguoko in San Sebastian.

"I didn't message him, I rang him. I called firstly to congratulate him on the incredible job he has done with Bournemouth," Arteta said.

"I told him he almost took the Premier League away from us [the 2-1 loss that Arsenal suffered to Bournemouth in April] and then helped us to win it."

Iraola has announced that he will depart Bournemouth at the end of the season once his contract expires and Arteta said the call was full of compliments and good wishes.

"I rang him to show my admiration towards him and wish him the best in the next chapter of his career, which I'm sure is going to be very successful," he added.

Arsenal have the chance to add a second trophy this season when they take on Paris St-Germain in the Champions League final on Sunday, 30 May in Budapest.

The Gunners' title-winning parade is set for the day after the final and Arteta, who is looking forward to celebrating with the thousands of fans who have already been to the stadium to enjoy the occasion, wants to make sure they see more success.

"We want to have the parade with two trophies," he said.

"We had 48 hours to enjoy the success of winning the league; now we are going to prepare really well because we need to lift our habits and standards to be in the best possible way to compete [against Crystal Palace in the final Premier League game of the season] on Sunday.

"We will have a little window to lift the trophy and connect with the people around us - and then we have six days to write a new history in this football

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