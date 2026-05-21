Hamilton says he has no plans to retire from F1

Lewis Hamilton says he has no thoughts about stopping racing in Formula 1 and insists he will "be here for quite some time".

Hamilton's difficult first season for Ferrari in 2025 raised questions about his future in F1 and whether he could leave the sport at the end of this season.

But Hamilton confirmed for the first time that he was "still contracted" to Ferrari for next season.

The seven-time champion, who is 41, said: "Everything is 100% clear to me. I am still focused, still motivated, still love what I do with all my heart. I am going to be here for quite some time.

"There are a lot of people who are trying to retire me, and that is not even on my mind. I'm already thinking about what will be next and planning for the next five years. I still plan to be here for quite some time."

Hamilton had already hinted last year that he was under contract with Ferrari for 2027, saying he did not need to enter into negotiations over his future in 2026.

But this is the first time he has explicitly said that he has a contract with Ferrari until the end of next season.

His comments about how long he sees himself in F1 would keep him in the sport well past his 45th birthday.

Drivers very rarely stay racing in F1 for that long, although Hamilton's long-time rival, Fernando Alonso, turns 45 in July. The Spaniard's contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of this season, and he is currently weighing up whether to sign a new one.

Hamilton had a torrid time in the second half of last season, several times expressing doubts about whether he still had the speed he used to have.

This year, he has started in a more competitive position relative to teammate Charles Leclerc, who is third in the championship, eight points ahead of Hamilton in fifth after the first four races of the season.

Leclerc is 4-2 ahead across all six qualifying sessions this season, including sprint events in China and Miami. The Monegasque has an average pace advantage of just 0.081 seconds.

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