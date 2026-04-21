Players can celebrate how they want – Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his players can "celebrate however you want" in response to criticism from some pundits for his side's reaction to beating Arsenal on Sunday.

They celebrated exuberantly at full-time, with former England captain Wayne Rooney telling Match of the Day it was "a little bit premature", while ex-Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy called it "excessive".

City's 2-1 victory allowed them to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to just three points and they will go top if they win at Burnley on Wednesday (20:00 BST).

"I see that game, and we had to sweat and fight to beat them because they have everything," said Guardiola.

"They are a top team, a contender to win the Champions League and top of the Premier League.

"When I'm on the sidelines and seeing how Arsenal is playing, I give incredible credit."

While disconsolate Arsenal players were slumped over at the end, City convened in a huddle with supporters in the stands wildly celebrating a massive three points.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma jumped into the crowd and match-winner Erling Haaland took off his shirt to join his team-mates on a lap of appreciation around the pitch, which City tend to do after each home game.

Meanwhile, a large banner with the words 'panic on the streets of London' was unfurled in the south stand of Etihad Stadium at full-time.

"I think it was a little bit over the top," said Rooney. "[There are] six games to go for City. It is obviously a big win. But I also think for Arsenal they have to pick themselves up from that. It was a bit premature and might come back to bite them."

Murphy said: "If you're an Arsenal fan or player, they [celebrations] looked a bit excessive, like maybe they had already won it.

"I think it was more a celebration of realising that they are in this and it is in their own hands. They have beaten the opposition, sent out a warning and message that they are here and 'we are back with you'."

Mikel Arteta's side have been top of the table for more than 200 days, while City have only spent six days at the summit - following their opening day 4-0 thrashing of Wolves.

City have the psychological edge over Arsenal, having won against them in the league on Sunday and beaten them at Wembley last month to lift the Carabao Cup.

Next, they come up against a Burnley side that have won just four games all season and will be relegated to the Championship with a defeat on Wednesday.

Guardiola said: "When they celebrated, people can say whatever stupid things they want to say, they celebrated because they know the value of the opponent. They knew if we didn't win it would be 'bye bye'.

"They won and still we are there. How can they not celebrate it? As much as you respect the opponent and the fans of the opponent, celebrate however you want. Wait until the end of the season to celebrate? Come on.

"I said to them 'every single game go to our fans' and enjoy the moment. What sense is not to live it? You have to celebrate just once if you win? And if you don't win you cry all the time? Come on.

"Of course we are not going to celebrate it in the middle of the week if we win 3-0 or 4-0 and the opponent are different. Everybody knew that game. It was a final. Especially for us. Maybe not for them but for us it was a final and of course you have to celebrate it."

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