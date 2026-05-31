Arsenal fans turn streets red for victory parade

Audio By Carbonatix
Hundreds of thousands of Arsenal fans filled north London's streets for a jubilant celebration of the club's first Premier League title in 22 years.
Proudly displaying the coveted trophy, the players waved to the crowds from open-top buses as the Gunners travelled a five-mile loop through Islington, circling Emirates Stadium.
They were joined by the women's team, who lifted the first-ever Fifa Women's Champions Cup earlier in the season.
The victory parade comes a day after the men's team lost a nail-biting Champions League final against Paris St-Germain in a penalty shootout in Budapest.
Crowds of fans were reaching their arms out towards buses as they travelled along the parade route.
Flags were waving as the players hyped up the crowd, occasionally throwing Arsenal scarves towards the fans.
Fireworks could be heard along with the deafening sound of the vuvuzelas.
Joe, who attended the parade with his young son Trey, told the BBC: "We've been knocking on the door for the last four seasons and we've finally done it. I'm so excited."
Following the team's European near-miss on Saturday, Trey added: "In the late 2010s, they weren't in the best form, they weren't finishing in the top... six every season. So, it was a struggle.
"But now, since 2022, we've been finishing in the Champions League spots.
"It feels surreal to come up against such a good team with PSG."
Another fan out celebrating was Theresa, who was born streets away from Arsenal's home ground.
She told the BBC: "You could say I've been a fan since I was born."
While she did see Arsenal win the trophy two decades years ago, she said: "It has been a long time since Arsenal has had anything to scream and roar about."
Michael and Teju were also enjoying the parade. Michael said he has been "an Arsenal fan since [Thierry] Henry - and Teju as my partner is one by default".
He said the club's win was "a dream come true" and "it's only up from here - I'm over the moon".
He said his favourite player at the moment was Myles Lewis-Skelly.
Teju said she supported Bukayo Saka - and his partner Tolami Benson, whose outfits she admires.
Another fan told the BBC: "I had to be here because I waited 22 years for this."
He said he was only nine years old when Arsenal last won this trophy in the legendary Invincibles season - where they did not lose a single league game.
He said the parade on Sunday was "one of the best days of my life".
The Metropolitan Police called the parade one of its largest policing operations of the year, deploying more than 500 officers alongside specialist search and drone teams, with a dispersal zone to deter anti-social behaviour.
There were few disturbances among the large crowds.
Police said that as of 21:00 BST 16 people had been arrested around the parade area, for offences including drunk and disorderly behaviour, drugs offences, sexual assault and assaulting emergency workers.
The force also said a crime scene had been set up after a stabbing on Hornsey Road around 20:30, and a man had been taken to hospital for his condition to be assessed.
Separately, the fire service issued warnings to fans after a stray flare caused a small fire at a hotel and about 75 people were rescued "from incidents at height".
Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne, who the strategic event commander for London Fire Brigade, said: "Fortunately, the fire caused only a small amount of damage to the exterior of the building. Pyrotechnics are also believed to have triggered the fire alarms at several other locations in the area.
"As supporters head home, we would urge them to avoid using pyrotechnics, particularly at stations, and to keep them away from buildings and other flammable materials."
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