Refs’ chief Webb confirms grappling consultation

A consultation about excessive grappling in the penalty area and how to deal with it will take place at the end of the season, referees' chief Howard Webb says.

Webb confirmed the move after explaining why disallowing West Ham's last-ditch equaliser against Arsenal on Sunday was the correct decision.

Callum Wilson thought he had rescued a Premier League point for the Hammers on Sunday in the fifth minute of stoppage time, only for the video assistant referee (VAR) to intervene for a foul by Pablo on Gunners goalkeeper David Raya.

The decision was controversial, giving Arsenal a 1-0 win and affecting not only the fates of the two clubs but also Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at either end of the Premier League table.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said the VAR, Darren England, had showed "a lot of courage" to rule out the goal, while West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo criticised a "lack of consistency" by referees.

Webb, speaking on Match Officials Mic'd Up, said the foul on Raya had to be penalised.

"Is it a foul on the goalkeeper? Categorically yes," Webb said.

"We've said all season, including in pre-season briefings with the players, that if a goalkeeper is impeded by an opponent grabbing or holding their arms and therefore they can't do their job, they'll be penalised.

"We're not just talking about contact with goalkeepers, we're talking about a specific type of contact when the goalkeeper's arms or hands are being interfered with, stopping them doing their job.

"Raya can't do what he would normally do in that situation, simply catch the ball or punch the ball, and they intervene, and they come to the right decision.

"When you look at that in the round, that's clearly the clear and obvious offence that needs penalising."

The audio showed that a number of other possible fouls had been considered, including Leandro Trossard on Pablo, with the VAR team flagging them to the referee.

Webb backed the VAR team's view by saying that "the most significant contact undoubtedly is that on the goalkeeper".

Grappling, holding and pushing has become a theme in the Premier League this season.

Webb said that, at the end of the season, discussions will be held about how to police it.

"We consult all the time with the clubs, with the fan groups, with a range of other stakeholders about the type of game that they want to see and how they want us to officiate it," Webb added.

"This season's been a little bit more unique than previous ones about the number of contacts in the penalty area, and it does create a challenge for the officials.

"We'll certainly continue consulting with all of the people I mentioned earlier about the type of game they want to see, because we have seen more involvement from set-piece coaches bringing players together in these areas, looking for those marginal gains.

"But we need to be vigilant. We need to identify those clear actions that are impactful.

"We've penalised more holding penalties than we did last year, but we've missed some as well."

Transcript: VAR audio of West Ham's disallowed goal

Referee (REF): Chris Kavanagh

Assistant Referee 1 (AR1): Dan Cook

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR (AVAR): Akil Howson

RO: Hawk-Eye replay operator

When the on-field team is able to hear the VAR discussion, the text is shown in bold.

VAR: Possible foul on keeper.

VAR: Watch has gone.

AVAR: Goal given.

AR1: I don't see any foul on the goalkeeper.

REF: On-field decision is goal.

VAR: Checking the on-field decision of goal.

VAR: OK, let's play it through, let's play it through. Let's just get a feel now.

VAR: So, the keeper there…

VAR: Then it's just a shot. So, it's literally just a possible foul on Raya, what I'm seeing in terms of that.

AVAR: Yeah, and to make sure he doesn't have it in his hand.

VAR: OK, let's get a tighter angle on the goalkeeper please.

VAR: On the Arsenal goalkeeper.

RO: Yeah.

VAR: This one. Slow it down, frame by frame.

VAR: For me, there is a foul. Potential foul with the arm.

VAR: His hand is holding his arm down. That's impactful, for me.

VAR: The left arm there, is holding, is across the body.

VAR: He's across the head and he's holding the left arm of Raya, there.

VAR: Which impedes his ability to get to the ball properly.

VAR: Doesn't look that impactful from that angle.

RO: I've got a pole-cam angle.

VAR: Give us pole-cam.

AVAR: It's like, Raya…

AVAR: Because that contact we've got there, we've got…

VAR: Just keep delaying. Just checking possible foul on the goalkeeper.

AVAR: You've got that straight behind him as well, look.

VAR: Yeah.

RO: I'll go back to the original angle.

VAR: Yeah.

VAR: But this happens before.

RO: Do you want to see it at full speed?

VAR: Yes please.

VAR: Is it impactful on the goalkeeper that, for me.

VAR: Go back to the second angle you showed me, the second angle.

RO: No problem, just going to look now.

AVAR: Can you do a split screen on both of them as well?

VAR: This one here, this one. Yeah, give us a split screen. That one and then the first angle.

RO: OK, goalline?

VAR: No, sorry, this one and this one, thank you.

AVAR: I don't like Trossard not facing the ball and you've got…

AVAR: I agree, it's impactful, it's just everything else that's going on as well.

AVAR: Let's say we're saying that's a foul, then what are we saying about Trossard's actions on the same player?

AVAR: What are we saying about Declan Rice behind?

VAR: Yeah.

VAR: He still gets a hand to the ball, doesn't he? When he's getting to the ball.

AVAR: What's your initial opinion as you watched it?

VAR: I think, for me, we send him for an on-field review to look at the possible foul on the goalkeeper.

VAR: And then we get him to look at the other incidents as well. I think that's the best decision in terms of this.

VAR: OK.

VAR: Chris (Chris Kavanagh - REF), I'm going to recommend an on-field review for a possible foul on the goalkeeper but there are some other incidents to look at while you're at the monitor as well.

REF: OK.

VAR: So, I'm going to show you a possible foul on the goalkeeper.

RO: This angle?

REF: OK.

VAR: The left arm of Pablo comes across Raya and holds on to the left arm of Raya as he goes to win the ball.

REF: Yeah.

VAR: I'm showing you that now.

REF: I can see the clear holding on him across.

VAR: Yeah, but then I'm just going to show you some, obviously, other angles on that incident, of players.

REF: OK.

AVAR: You've got Declan Rice and you've got Trossard.

REF: I don't know what you're trying to show me, give me a clue.

VAR: Trossard on Pablo. Just if you look at Trossard on Pablo. Give me a better angle on that.

VAR: I'll get you a better angle.

REF: I don't think there's much in that at all, I'm happy with that.

VAR: Yeah, OK.

REF: That's nothing.

VAR: And then if you just want to consider the actions of Declan Rice on Mavropanos at the back.

VAR: But the foul happens on the goalkeeper before.

REF: Before it, so… After review, West Ham number…

VAR: 19.

REF: 19. Foul.

REF: Just confirm his number again for me.

VAR: 19.

VAR: Yeah, confirmed.

REF: Mic open.

REF: After review, West Ham number 19 commits a foul on the goalkeeper. Final decision is direct free-kick.

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