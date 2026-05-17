Swatch stores close for second day after crowds

Audio By Carbonatix
Swatch stores in Manchester and Liverpool were shut for a second day after queues built up again, with shoppers keen to buy a new £335 pocket watch.
They were first closed by the Swiss firm on Saturday "due to safety considerations", along with its shops in Birmingham, Sheffield, Glasgow, Cardiff and London.
In a social media post after crowds gathered at branches worldwide, Swatch asked people "not to rush to our stores in large numbers" and said the items, which have been resold online for up to £16,000, would "remain available for several months".
Some have criticised the company, saying the watches should be available on its website and that police resources had been unnecessarily diverted.
In an online statement, the firm said: "To ensure the safety of both our customers and our staff in Swatch stores, we kindly ask you not to rush to our stores in large numbers to acquire this product.
"In some countries, queues of more than 50 people cannot be accepted, and sales may need to be paused."
One man was arrested in Cardiff on Saturday, while police were called to reports of people "making threats" outside the Liverpool store.
The firm launched its new "Royal Pop" pocket watch collaboration with luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet at selected stores worldwide on Saturday.
Swatch said it had been inspired by the Pop Art movement of the 1950s and 60s, describing it as "a disruptive collaboration between two icons of Swiss watchmaking".
The collection combines the transformational design of Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak with the famously colourful Swatch Pop brand from the 1980s.
An event was cancelled in Dubai, while police officers were also called to launches in France and Switzerland.
In New York, shoppers camped out in Times Square for a week, with reports that some became unwell during the wait.
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