AshantiGold 04 secure GPL promotion following win over Skyy FC

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FC AshantiGold 04 will play in the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League following their promotion after their win over Skyy FC.
The emphatic 4-1 victory over Skyy FC on Sunday afternoon confirmed the club's promotion to Ghana's top flight with three games to spare.
AshantiGold 04, formerly known as Bekwai Heroes, secured Premier League football for next season with an impressive run of form, leaving them at the top of the Division One League Zone II.
While many have often confused AshantiGold 04 with AshantiGold SC, which got demoted from the Premier League, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the two are different entities.
AshantiGold 04 are currently under the tutelage of Abdul Karim Zito, who took up the role following his dismissal from Asante Kotoko during the course of the season.
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