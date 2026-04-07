GPL 2025/26: Samartex end winless run with victory over Kotoko

Audio By Carbonatix
Samartex claimed a vital victory over Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League fixture played on Tuesday, April 7.
The game, which was initially scheduled for Monday, was rained off after the heavy downpour following the end of the first half.
The second half was played in the early hours of Tuesday with Samartex making the most of the advantage to get a 2-0 win.
Having seen the first half ended goalless, the visiting team took the lead in the 55th through Christian Agyenim Boateng.
Just when the Porcupine Warriors started to build momentum, Emmanuel Mamah added a second to put the game beyond the reach of Kotoko.
Samba O’Neil scored late in the game to give them a lifeline but it was only a consolation for the home side as they lost 1-2.
The result leaves Kotoko’s title charge in limbo with Medeama and Bibiani GoldStars picking up points this season.
Kotoko’s next game is against Medeama in Tarkwa next weekend.
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