GFA unveils 2026/27 GPL calendar with September kick-off

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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the timeline for the 2026/27 Premier League (GPL) season.
The new campaign will commence over the weekend of September 4–7, 2026, and run through to May 28–31, 2027, in line with the Football Association’s approved 2026/27 football calendar.
As with the current format, league matches will primarily be played on weekends, while midweek slots will be reserved for only outstanding fixtures.
🇬🇭OFFICIAL: The 2026/27 season will commence over the weekend of September 4–7, 2026, and run through to May 28–31, 2027, in line with the Football Association’s approved 2026/27 football calendar.— 🇬🇭 Ghana Premier League (GhanaLeague) April 29, 2026
More details: https://t.co/3hKejzhRMY#GPL pic.twitter.com/SSgZAOPa0A
Meanwhile, The Football Association also announced the start date for the 2026/27 Access Bank Division One League.
The campaign will get underway over the weekend of September 18–21, 2026, with opening fixtures scheduled across all three zones.
The season is expected to run through to May 24, 2027, spanning a total of 30 match weekends.
In line with the league’s structure, all matches will be played on weekends, with no official midweek fixtures scheduled.
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