Canada issues strict food import rules ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a public advisory to travellers planning to visit Canada for the FIFA World Cup 2026, warning that strict regulations will be enforced on the importation of food, plant and animal products during the tournament.

The global football competition, scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, attracting millions of international visitors.

As part of preparations to manage increased travel flows and safeguard national biosecurity, Canadian authorities have reminded visitors that the country maintains stringent rules regarding items that can be brought across its borders.

According to the CFIA in a statement issued on May 22, certain food items are strictly prohibited from being brought into Canada for personal use. These include meat products, dairy items, fresh fruits and vegetables.

The restrictions are designed to prevent the introduction and spread of plant pests, animal diseases and other biological threats that could harm Canada’s agricultural sector and natural environment.

Officials warned that any prohibited items discovered at ports of entry will be confiscated and disposed of, with travellers potentially facing delays and additional inspection procedures.

Authorities have urged all prospective visitors attending the FIFA World Cup to carefully review Canada’s import requirements before departure to avoid inconvenience at the border.

Travellers are encouraged to familiarise themselves with official guidelines on permitted and restricted goods to ensure smooth entry into the country during the busy tournament period.

The CFIA emphasised that compliance with biosecurity regulations is essential not only for individual travellers but also for protecting Canada’s food systems and agricultural economy.

The advisory forms part of wider preparations for one of the world’s largest sporting events, which is expected to significantly increase international arrivals across North America.

Canadian authorities have reiterated that border controls will remain strict despite the festive atmosphere surrounding the tournament, and all visitors must adhere fully to entry requirements.

For further information, travellers are advised to consult official guidance on bringing food into Canada for personal use before embarking on their journey.

The High Commission has also urged full compliance with all regulations, stressing that adherence will help ensure a smooth and hassle-free entry process for fans attending the global football spectacle.

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