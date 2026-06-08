Speaker Alban Bagbin donates 16,584 uniforms, commissions two classrooms at Nadowli-Kaleo

In a homecoming that mixed politics with purpose, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin returned to Nadowli-Kaleo with two initiatives for pupils: 16,584 brand-new school uniforms and two six-unit classroom blocks with full ancillary facilities at Naro and Guree.

For Speaker Alban Bagbin, it was personal as he addressed a localised problem with humour.

Reigniting his blunt and unwavering support for the Nadowli Kaleo DCE, Mary Haruna, Speaker Bagbin said, "From her childhood, she’s grown up with me."

He continued: “Politics is about contest. The one who wins gets my support. It’s not a game of hatred. It’s the game of bringing the best in us.”

But the heart of his message was about children in tattered uniforms.

“The sight of our children wearing torn uniforms to school is not only an eyesore; it is a dent in the reputation of parents, in those of us who lead this country, and in political leadership,” he told a packed crowd of teachers, chiefs, and parents.

Speaker Alban Bagbin didn’t mince words on the uniform debate.

He has never supported scrapping teacher uniforms, and he pushed back on the idea that cash allowances improved teachers’ welfare.

“School uniforms can positively influence student behaviour and instil a sense of responsibility,” he said. “When students adhere to a dress code, they conduct themselves with decorum and demonstrate respect toward peers, educators, and the institution itself. This applies equally to teachers.”

Nadowli-Kaleo MP, Anthony Sumah Mwinkaara, said the donation came at a critical time for parents.

“Many parents struggle to provide uniforms for their children at the start of every term,” he said. “This support will keep more children in class, improve attendance, and enhance learning outcomes. We thank the Speaker for his continuous investment in education.”

District Chief Executive Mary Haruna welcomed the intervention but didn’t shy away from a hard truth.

“Over the years, the Right Honourable Speaker has made numerous contributions to education that have touched the lives of countless people,” she said. “But we must confront the fallen standards of education in this district, especially our BECE results. Improving education will require the collective effort of government, parents, teachers, traditional authorities, and the community.”

The Speaker admitted the donation won’t cover every basic school learner in the district, but he’s confident it will “drastically reduce the deficiency".

He then turned to infrastructure, commissioning two new six-unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities at Naro and Guree.

The move directly tackles the overcrowding and poor learning conditions that school heads have been bringing to his attention.

“We know the nature of the task you are performing: insufficient infrastructure, lack of teaching aids, and unconducive environments,” Bagbin said. “Anytime I land here, the heads of senior highs, the college of education, and the university remind me. We are working hard to improve it, but the challenges are really, really overwhelming."

In a symbolic gesture, Speaker Alban Bagbin handed the uniforms first to Mr Mwinkaara, who passed them to DCE Mary Haruna, who then handed them to the acting District Director of Education, Francis Cudjoe, for distribution to identified schools.

For Nadowli-Kaleo pupils, the message was clear: show up, stand tall, and learn in dignity. And for speaker Alban Bagbin, the work of building his home district continues, one uniform and one classroom at a time.

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