Photos: Speaker Bagbin Commissions MPs constituency office under parliamentary decentralisation programme

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has commissioned an ultra-modern constituency office in the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region.

The project, which was executed by the Awutu Senya East MP, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, is under the Speaker's Parliamentary Decentralisation Programme, which seeks to empower every constituency to build an office for their MP.

This is the 11th of similar projects executed by the Speaker.

The Speaker, in his address, says just like MMDCEs and Judges, the state must take an interest in securing constituency offices for all 275 Members of Parliament, to help facilitate their work.

Here are some photos from the event, which took place in Kasoa in the Central Region.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.