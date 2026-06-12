Fisheries Minister launches project to transform abandoned pits into fish farms

Emelia Arthur, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, has launched an innovative project to transform abandoned clay and quarry pits into productive fish farms in the Shama Municipality of the Western Region.

The initiative, dubbed the Komfueku-Shama Aquaculture Project, is being piloted in partnership with R&B Farms. It seeks to promote sustainable fisheries by repurposing abandoned and underutilised lands into productive fish farms to boost food production, create jobs, generate income, and strengthen local communities.

Speaking at the project launch at Komfueku, Madam Arthur said Ghana’s fisheries sector faced growing challenges, including pressure on marine resources and the impacts of climate change, making it necessary for stakeholders to diversify livelihoods and expand fish production through sustainable aquaculture practices.

She noted that aquaculture remained one of Ghana’s greatest opportunities to increase domestic fish supply, reduce fish imports, create employment, and improve food security.

According to her, the Komfueku-Shama Aquaculture Project would contribute directly to these national objectives while also supporting environmental restoration and responsible land use.

“What excites me most about this project is its potential for replication because, across Ghana, there are many abandoned excavated sites that could be converted into productive aquaculture enterprises,” she said.

“If successful, the Komfueku-Shama model can serve as a blueprint for sustainable aquaculture development in other parts of the country.”

Madam Arthur commended R&B Farms for its vision and investment in the pioneering venture, saying the company’s commitment reflected the critical role the private sector must play in driving innovation and growth within Ghana’s aquaculture industry.

She assured stakeholders that the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture remained committed to supporting responsible investments that advance fish production, create jobs, and contribute to Ghana’s Blue Economy aspirations.

Mr Benjamin Turkson, Co-Founder of R&B Farms, said that following a successful pilot phase, the project would be expanded to communities such as Anto, Supomu-Dunkwa, and Daboase Junction, where several abandoned pits are located.

“Apart from converting these abandoned pits, which have become death traps, our major objective is to create jobs for the youth and women through our innovative fish farming initiative,” he said.

Mr Turkson urged the government to leverage aquaculture to combat unemployment and reduce illegal mining (galamsey) activities across the country.

Mr Joseph Nelson, the Western Regional Minister, in a speech read on his behalf, said the project aligned with the government’s efforts to promote sustainable aquaculture, enhance food security, drive economic empowerment, and ensure environmental stewardship.

He called on traditional authorities and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the region to embrace the initiative and transform abandoned pits into productive enterprises that would stimulate local economic growth.

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