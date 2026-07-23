We’ve strengthened global partnerships to tackle illegal fishing , declining fish stocks—Fisheries Minister

Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Emelia Arthur says the government is strengthening international partnerships to address growing challenges in the fisheries sector, including illegal fishing, climate change, marine pollution, and declining fish stocks.

Speaking at the Ministry’s mid-year performance briefing, Sector Minister Emelia Arthur indicated that the government is deepening collaboration with international institutions, development organisations and partner countries to improve fisheries governance, sustainability and strengthen the country’s access to knowledge, technology, innovation, and financing.

“Our partnership with organisations such as Blue Ventures Conservation, the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), UNESCO, the Regional Partnership for Coastal and Marine Conservation (RAMPAO), and other global fisheries institutions is supporting community-based fisheries management, scientific research, marine ecosystem conservation, law enforcement, and sustainable livelihood development,” she said.

Mr Arthur added that the government is also expanding bilateral cooperation with the aim of creating opportunities for Ghanaian businesses, workers, and coastal communities.

The minister said the collaborations form part of broader efforts to build a resilient fisheries sector capable of responding to emerging environmental and economic challenges.

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