KMA orders immediate evacuation ahead of Santasi-Asokwa Interchange construction

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has issued a final evacuation notice to traders, mechanics, car dealers, and owners of temporary structures operating along key sections of the metropolis to pave the way for the commencement of the highly anticipated Santasi Roundabout-Asokwa Interchange Dual Carriageway Project.

The directive, contained in a public notice dated June 8, 2026, requires all affected occupants along the stretch from Santasi Roundabout to the Asokwa Interchange to relocate immediately to facilitate construction works on the strategic road corridor.

The assembly said the exercise formed part of preparatory activities for the commencement of the major infrastructure project, which is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and improve mobility within Kumasi, the commercial hub of the Ashanti Region.

Deadline

According to the notice issued by the KMA's Public Relations Unit, all billboards situated along the affected corridors must be removed by the night of Thursday, June 11, 2026.

The affected areas include the Santasi Roundabout-Asokwa Interchange stretch, the Santasi Roundabout-Holy Mary route on the Patasi Road, the Santasi Roundabout-Christian Service University/Star Junction corridor, as well as the Ahodwo Roundabout-Forestry Office stretch towards Atinga Junction.

The assembly warned that failure to comply with the directive could hinder the smooth execution of the project and delay the commencement of construction works.

Monuments to be Removed

As part of the evacuation and site-clearing exercise, the assembly announced that monuments located at the Ahodwo and Santasi roundabouts would also be removed from Thursday, June 11, to create adequate space for the project.

The KMA further advised motorists and road users to exercise caution and cooperate with authorities as heavy-duty construction equipment and vehicles begin moving into the project area.

"Motorists are hereby notified to be on the lookout for the movement of heavy-duty machinery and vehicles along the stretch of road under reconstruction and to cooperate accordingly," the statement said.

Major Urban Road Project

The Santasi Roundabout-Asokwa Interchange Dual Carriageway Project forms part of ongoing efforts by government to modernise road infrastructure in Kumasi and address longstanding traffic bottlenecks on some of the city's busiest corridors.

The route serves thousands of commuters daily and connects major residential, commercial and institutional areas, including Santasi, Patasi, Ahodwo, Asokwa and adjoining communities.

Traffic congestion along the corridor has become a persistent challenge over the years, particularly during peak hours, affecting productivity and increasing travel times for motorists and public transport operators.

Urban planners and transport experts have consistently identified the Santasi-Asokwa corridor as one of the critical road networks requiring expansion to accommodate the growing vehicular population in the metropolis.

Call for Cooperation

The KMA appealed to all affected persons to cooperate fully with the directive and relocate without delay to ensure the smooth implementation of the project.

"The Management of KMA is requesting the public, especially affected occupants, to comply with this directive without hesitation to pave the way for smooth construction of the road," the statement emphasised.

The assembly expressed confidence that the temporary inconveniences associated with the evacuation exercise would ultimately yield long-term benefits through improved traffic flow, enhanced road safety and accelerated economic activity within the metropolis.

The commencement of the dual carriageway project is expected to mark another significant milestone in ongoing efforts to transform Kumasi into a modern and efficient urban centre capable of supporting its rapidly growing population and commercial activities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.