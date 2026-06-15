Fire destroys Asokwa shop as GNFS prevents spread to nearby buildings

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has successfully contained a commercial fire that destroyed a shop at Asokwa in Kumasi on Sunday evening, preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings.
The fire, which involved the Eddy Kay Collection Shop located near the Unity Oil Filling Station, was reported to the service at 7:54 pm on June 14.
According to the GNFS, firefighters from the Regional Headquarters Substation were immediately dispatched to the scene following a distress call.
The crew, led by Station Officer I Augustine Adogoba, arrived at 8:06 pm to find the shop fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes and completely extinguished it by 8:52 pm.
Although the shop and all its contents were destroyed, the swift intervention of the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining structures, saving nearby commercial and residential properties from damage.
No injuries or fatalities were recorded in the incident.
The Municipal Chief Executive for Asokwa, Kamel Amo, visited the scene to assess the situation and provided support to the firefighting team.
The GNFS said investigations have commenced to determine the cause of the fire.
The service commended the professionalism and prompt response of its personnel, whose efforts helped avert what could have become a larger commercial and residential disaster.
The service also urged the public to exercise caution in the use of electricity and electrical appliances, especially during the rainy season, to minimise the risk of fires resulting from electrical faults.
The GNFS reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property and encouraged the public to observe basic fire safety measures to prevent avoidable incidents.
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