Honouring Dominic Frimpong: Premier League Match Day 30 fixtures postponed

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has postponed all Ghana Premier League fixtures scheduled for Match Day 30 following the tragic death of player Dominic Frimpong of Berekum Chelsea which resulted from an armed robbery attack on the team bus a few days ago.
The decision was taken as the football community mourns the passing of the striker. The unfortunate incident has sent shockwaves through the football fraternity, prompting the Association to take immediate steps to honour his memory.
The Executive Council notes that the suspension of Match Day 30 fixtures will allow the football family across the country to reflect and pay tribute to the late player during this difficult period.
The Premier League will resume on the weekend of May 1–4, 2026, with the scheduled Match Day 31 fixtures.
A new date will be announced in due course for the postponed Match Day 30 fixtures to be played.
The Association continues to extend its deepest condolences to the family of Dominic Frimpong, his teammates at Berekum Chelsea (and his parent club, Aduana FC), and the entire football fraternity following the tragic loss.
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