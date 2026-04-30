Football

2026 World Cup:  Black Stars can ‘surprise’ despite concerns over form – Daniel Opare

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  30 April 2026 8:28am
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Former Black Stars defender Daniel Opare is confident Ghana can still spring a surprise at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite concerns over the team’s stuttering form.

The senior national team are preparing for their fifth World Cup appearance and will compete in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, as they aim to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 2010.

However, a run of four successive defeats led to the dismissal of Otto Addo and the appointment of 73-year-old Carlos Queiroz, who has been tasked with rebuilding the side ahead of the tournament.

Despite his concerns, Opare remains optimistic about the team’s chances.

“This is football, anything can happen,” he told JoySports.

“They can really surprise us. Sometimes, it takes an individual to change the whole game.

“If they keep up with the mentality of ‘we’re here to play, win, build ourselves’ with that one spirit, I think they are capable.”

New Black Stars coach Queiroz has until June 1 to submit his final squad for the expanded 48-team tournament.

Ghana will face Mexico on May 22 before taking on Wales on June 2 as preparatory matches for the competition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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