Black Stars must build a team, not rely on talent – Daniel Opare

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Former Black Stars defender Daniel Opare has urged the technical team to focus on building a cohesive team rather than relying on individual talent.

The senior national team are preparing for their fifth participation at the FIFA World Cup, hoping to make it out of the group stage for the first time since 2010.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

However, the team is on a run of four successive defeats, which has led to the dismissal of Otto Addo and the appointment of 73-year-old Carlos Queiroz.

“We have talents in the team, incredible ones, but I think we need to build a team,” Opare said in an exclusive interview with JoySports.

“Sometimes, you have talent but you don’t have a team. These players should be maintained for a long time.

“They can change, maybe when there's an injury, that’s the only way we can build a team.

“If we keep changing players like the way we change our dresses, then it will not help.”

Queiroz has until June 1 to submit his final Black Stars squad for the expanded 48-team tournament.

The Portuguese coach, who monitored friendlies involving home-based players in the country, is currently in Europe to continue his scouting for players ahead of the global showpiece.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.