Football | National

Black Stars must build a team, not rely on talent – Daniel Opare

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  30 April 2026 8:18am
Ghana-Black-Stars-Accra
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former Black Stars defender Daniel Opare has urged the technical team to focus on building a cohesive team rather than relying on individual talent.

The senior national team are preparing for their fifth participation at the FIFA World Cup, hoping to make it out of the group stage for the first time since 2010.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

However, the team is on a run of four successive defeats, which has led to the dismissal of Otto Addo and the appointment of 73-year-old Carlos Queiroz.

“We have talents in the team, incredible ones, but I think we need to build a team,” Opare said in an exclusive interview with JoySports.

“Sometimes, you have talent but you don’t have a team. These players should be maintained for a long time.

“They can change, maybe when there's an injury, that’s the only way we can build a team.

“If we keep changing players like the way we change our dresses, then it will not help.”

Queiroz has until June 1 to submit his final Black Stars squad for the expanded 48-team tournament.

The Portuguese coach, who monitored friendlies involving home-based players in the country, is currently in Europe to continue his scouting for players ahead of the global showpiece.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group