Hohoe United FC faces 3-season ban, demoted to Division 2  

Audio By Carbonatix
The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has sanctioned Hohoe United FC over the club's withdrawal from the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League.
The club has been suspended from the Ghana Premier League and all other GFA competitions until the 2029/2030 football season.
Hohoe United FC is also demoted to compete in Division Two under the Greater Accra Regional Football Association upon completion of the suspension period.
A Statement released by GFA Communications disclosed that the decision delivered on Friday, May 1, 2026, followed the club's unilateral withdrawal from the ongoing League.
It said the act was a breach of Article 13 of the Ghana Premier League Regulations and the Committee found the club guilty.
"The Committee found Hohoe United guilty of misconduct after the club formally notified the GFA of its decision to discontinue their participation during the second round of the competition on April 1, 2026 and stopped honouring its matches".
The Statement said as a consequence of the suspension, the Committee had ruled that all registered players of Hohoe United FC shall be granted Free Agent status by the GFA’s Players’ Status Committee, free of all encumbrances, save the conditions attached to the transfers from their previous clubs to Hohoe United FC.
It said the club has also been directed by the Committee to refund all forms of support received from the GFA for the 2025/26 season, including financial assistance and equipment.
The Statement emphasised that the suspension do not absolve the club of any existing financial obligations owed to the GFA or its members.
It said in line with GFA statutes, the ruling allowed the club, a three-day window from the date of notification to file an appeal with the Appeals Committee if dissatisfied with the Disciplinary Committee decision.
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