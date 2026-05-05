GFA must take responsibility if Black Stars fail – Herbert Mensah

Herbert Mensah, President, Rugby Africa

Former Asante Kotoko Board Chairman, Herbert Mensah, has called for greater accountability from the leadership of the Black Stars as the team prepares for the FIFA World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking to Luv FM, the President of Rugby Africa stressed that those in charge of the team are ultimately public servants who must answer to the people.

He emphasized that administrators, including Kurt Okraku and his team at the Ghana Football Association, do not serve personal interests but the nation as a whole.

“I’ve always said there are public servants there to serve. They don’t work for Kurt and his team—they work for us, for the taxpayer,” Mensah stated. “When they make decisions, they must live by those decisions and die by them.”

“Now they have a countdown in terms of time, and they've got an activity plan in terms of preparation, the psychological makeup of the team and the leadership within the team. It is that Black stars, management, leadership team that knows, or should know, what it is doing.

“What I know from football is that there will be 30 something million coaches, referees and observers watching every move of the black stars, and if the black stars do well, we will celebrate it, and we'll take up our hearts.

“We'll congratulate Kurt Okraku and his team. But if they don't, as some people suspect they don't, then it is we must continue supporting the black stars, but the custodians of the national team should fall on their sword,” he stated.

Mensah reiterated Ghana’s football pedigree, insisting that the nation should consistently compete at the highest level.

While acknowledging past successes, he described the team’s recent failure to progress in AFCON as “unfortunate,” even as World Cup qualification offers a measure of optimism.

“Ghana, as a nation, deserves to always be in the final qualification. We've excelled in South Africa. We've excelled at various points, and we've seen Morocco.

“Our failure to get through to AFCON was unfortunate. The fact that we've gone to the World Cup says maybe we were looking bigger in different things. I don't think so, but maybe that was the kind of plan in terms of looking to go forward,” stated Herbert.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.