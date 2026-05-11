GFA launches UK Talent Identification Initiative for Ghanaian Diaspora players

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in partnership with Coach Hene Sports Club and Prince Lamona Consulting, has announced a major new talent identification initiative aimed at discovering and developing young footballers of Ghanaian heritage across the United Kingdom.

The two-day Talent Identification Programme forms part of the GFA’s broader global player development and diaspora engagement strategy, focused on strengthening pathways for elite talent development and future national team opportunities.

According to organisers, the initiative seeks to build stronger connections with the Ghanaian diaspora while identifying emerging players capable of contributing to the future success of Ghana football on the international stage.

The programme will feature professionally supervised coaching sessions, including technical drills, tactical assessments, and small-sided games led by qualified coaches and football development personnel in a structured and high-performance environment.

Founder of Coach Hene Sports Club, Emmanuel Afranie, described the initiative as an important opportunity to bridge the gap between Ghana and talented young players within the diaspora.

“There are many gifted young players of Ghanaian heritage across the UK who deserve the opportunity to be seen, guided, and connected to the future of Ghana football. This initiative is about creating pathways, building relationships, and giving these players the platform to develop both on and off the pitch,” Afranie stated.

He added that the long-term vision of the programme goes beyond talent identification.

“We want to create a sustainable structure that nurtures talent over time and helps young players understand the pride, discipline, and responsibility that comes with representing Ghana football,” he added.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Communications Director of Coach Hene Sports Club, George Addo, described the programme as a significant step towards reconnecting talented young players in the diaspora with Ghana’s football future.

“This initiative is about creating genuine opportunities for talented young players of Ghanaian heritage in the UK to connect with the vision and future of Ghana football. We believe there is immense talent within the diaspora, and this programme provides an important platform for identification, development, and long-term engagement,” he said.

The initiative also represents a key part of the GFA’s wider global football development agenda, reinforcing its commitment to youth empowerment, talent discovery, and sustainable football excellence.

As part of the programme, the first official stakeholder meeting is scheduled for May 26 at the Ghana High Commission in London. Parents of players of Ghanaian descent, stakeholders, and representatives are expected to attend discussions centred on the programme’s long-term structure, opportunities, and development vision.

Organisers say further announcements regarding event dates, venues, and participating stakeholders will be communicated in due course.

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