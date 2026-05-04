Football

Talent identification takes Maxwell Konadu and Awudu Issaka to Tolon

Source: Sheikh Tophic Abdul-Kadri Sienu  
  4 May 2026 6:49pm
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A high-powered football delegation led by the Chairman of the National Juvenile Committee of the Ghana Football Association, JoeSalam Abubakar, has taken Ghana’s talent identification drive to the Tolon Constituency in the Northern Region.

The team featured Ghana U-20 manager Maxwell Konadu and U-16 assistant coach Awudu Issaka, who were in the area to scout for emerging talents.

The delegation attended the semifinals of the Soyalana Community Gala, a grassroots competition that has become a key platform for unearthing young football prospects in the region.

They were joined by Emmanuel Aidoo, head coach of Premier League side Eleven Wonders FC, as they assessed players and engaged with local football stakeholders.

The visit followed an invitation from the Member of Parliament for the Tolon Constituency, Habib Iddriss, a known football enthusiast and philanthropist who has consistently supported youth development initiatives through sports.

His involvement has helped elevate the Soyalana Community Gala into a major event on the local football calendar.

This year’s tournament brought together 16 communities, fostering competition, unity, and opportunity for young players to showcase their abilities.

The semifinals delivered exciting football action, giving the scouting team a closer look at some of the region’s most promising talents.

Beyond observation, the technical team took time to engage directly with the players, offering guidance on discipline, career progression, and the demands of professional football.

Their interaction was aimed at inspiring the young footballers while also preparing them mentally for opportunities that may arise from such platforms.

The initiative forms part of the Ghana Football Association’s broader strategy to widen the talent pool by reaching underserved areas across the country.

With experienced figures like Maxwell Konadu and Awudu Issaka involved, the exercise underscores a renewed commitment to grassroots development and the discovery of future stars for Ghana’s national teams.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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