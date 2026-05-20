GFA, Metro Mass Transit seal partnership to transform football transport and fan experience

The Football Association and Metro Mass Transit Limited have unveiled a partnership agreement aimed at revolutionising transportation for Ghana’s national football teams, domestic football competitions and supporters across the country.

The collaboration was officially announced during a colourful ceremony held at the Football Association’s headquarters on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, bringing together key stakeholders from football administration and the transport sector.

Under the agreement, Metro Mass Transit (MMT) will provide safe, insured, and roadworthy 54-seater buses dedicated to serving Ghana’s national football teams, Ghana Premier League clubs, and other leagues operating under the jurisdiction of the Football Association. The initiative is expected to significantly strengthen travel logistics for clubs and national teams while ensuring improved standards of safety, reliability, and convenience across football transportation.As part of the comprehensive mobility arrangement, MMT will deploy trained and licensed drivers to oversee transportation services for clubs, officials, supporters, and football stakeholders. The company will also provide discounted fare rates on MMT travel and cargo services for match officials, football clubs, and GFA staff, further easing operational demands within Ghana football.

One of the most exciting highlights of the partnership is the introduction of the Fan Transport Programme, an initiative specifically designed to enhance the matchday experience for supporters.

Through the programme, fans will benefit from organised transportation aboard MMT-operated buses, with designated pickup and drop-off points to make travel to and from match venues more convenient, safe, and coordinated. The initiative is expected to reduce travel difficulties for supporters while encouraging increased attendance at domestic league matches and national team fixtures.In addition, supporters will be able to reserve transportation online through a collaborative digital platform jointly developed by the GFA and MMT, allowing fans to seamlessly book both transport and match-related services.

Addressing guests at the event, GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku described the agreement as a transformative moment for football logistics in Ghana.

“The collaboration represents a major milestone in the modernization of football logistics in Ghana. By combining reliable transport infrastructure, fan-centered mobility solutions, digital systems, and dedicated services for clubs and national teams, the partnership is poised to transform how football travel is managed across the country while strengthening support systems for the game at every level.”

The GFA President also expressed profound gratitude to the Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit, acknowledging the company’s commitment and leadership in making the partnership a reality.

“Permit me at this juncture to extend our profound appreciation to the Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit, Mr. Kale Caesar Esq. Sir, your leadership, openness, and belief in this vision have made today possible.

“We thank you sincerely for your commitment, your collaboration, and your confidence in the Ghana Football Association. Please also allow me to express our deepest gratitude to your hardworking management team and staff whose dedication, professionalism, and efforts have brought this partnership to fruition.”

On his part, Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit, Kale Caesar, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting football development through reliable transport services and fan mobility solutions.

“As a transport company built to serve the people of Ghana, we understand movement. We understand access. We understand reliability. These same values drive performance in football.”

He said Metro Mass would support the movement of club supporters to and from match venues, describing the initiative as critical to improving attendance, fan experience and the commercial appeal of local football.

“MMT will be providing buses for fans and officials to make it easier to transport them to and from matches. Fans will be able to book tickets and transport online via a collaborative portal with the GFA and MMT.”

In a major boost for the national teams, Mr. Caesar also announced plans for the provision of an ultra-modern executive luxury bus for the Black Stars and other national teams in the near future.

“By the grace of God, MMT will provide an ultra-modern executive luxury bus to facilitate the movement of the Black Stars and other national teams.”

The Metro Mass boss further revealed that the company is currently expanding its operational fleet, with plans to launch its first 100 brand-new buses as part of broader national transport improvements aligned with government policy objectives.

Referencing the government’s 24-hour economy agenda under President John Dramani Mahama, he emphasized MMT’s readiness to support economic activity and sporting events nationwide.

“We are poised to provide the transportation that will keep businesses running at night and our sports stadia roaring with dribbles and goals during football matches at midnight as part of the 24-hour economy policy.”

With Ghana targeting success on the international stage, Kale Caesar stressed the importance of institutional backing for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

“Football thrives when fans show up. We intend to play our role in making that happen.

“Ghanaians expect results. The expectations are clear. The Black Stars must compete strongly. The target is not participation. The target is the medal zone.”

He added that preparation, discipline, and execution would be essential to Ghana’s ambitions at the Mundial, assuring the national teams of MMT’s unwavering support.

“Support from institutions like ours must match the team's ambition. Metro Mass Transit Limited is here to stand with the Black Stars throughout this campaign. We will support with consistency. We will remain present.”

The partnership signals a new chapter in the modernization of football logistics in Ghana, blending transportation, digital innovation, fan engagement, and institutional support into a unified framework expected to elevate the game at every level.

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