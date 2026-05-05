Football | National

Carlos Queiroz is accomplished but World Cup record not great – Herbert Mensah

Source: Princeton Wiredu  
  5 May 2026 5:34pm
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Former Asante Kotoko Board Chairman, Herbert Mensah, has offered a candid and thought-provoking assessment of the Blacks Stars of Ghana as anticipation builds ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Newly-appointed Carlos Queiroz has 46 days to prepare the Black Stars for the opener against Panama on June 17 at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada, hoping to make it out of the group stage for the first time since 2010.

Queiroz has until June 1 to submit his final Black Stars squad for the expanded 48-team tournament.

Herbet Mensah, speaking to Luv FM, acknowledged the pedigree of Carlos Queiroz, describing him as “a very accomplished coach” despite his less impressive record at the World Cup.

According to Mensah, Queiroz’s experience and tactical awareness could still prove vital for the Black Stars as they navigate Group with England, Croatia and Panama.

“He [Carlos Queiroz] does not have a great record at the World Cup but that does not mean he's not a very accomplished coach,” he said.

However, Mensah pointed to a history of administrative inefficiencies, noting that despite these setbacks, the players have consistently shown determination to deliver moments of brilliance but it’s difficult this time.

“The Black Stars have seen this through the history of time, poor administration, and yet the players themselves try their hardest to produce something special.

“I think this time it will be a little bit difficult for them. The balance of where they go in terms of the group, means that anything is possible.
There's no reason they can't win, early matches, and then strategically plan as to where they'll go with the next. Carlos Queiroz certainly understands that terrain.

"But are the players good enough? Have they been well prepared? Are they stable? Are they demoralized by what I going on? What is the leadership team and the team like?

"How does it really work within the caucus group of the black stars, and whether the management team themselves are okay, and there's a lot of self -examination,” said Herbert.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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