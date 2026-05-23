Ghana Card is a critical national asset – Interior Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Interior Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has underscored the indispensability of the Ghana Card, describing it as a critical asset to national development.
Speaking at the 20th Anniversary launch of the National Identification Authority in Accra, the Interior Minister said, the Ghana Card, the nation's digital biometric identity system, has transformed beyond an identification document to a critical tool for national development in many areas.
Muntaka Mubarak, who described the Ghana Card as a “resilient and sophisticated biometric identity ecosystem,” said the Ghana Card underpins national security, governance and economic participation.
The Interior Minister recalled the tortuous journey of the Ghana Card, and how it has, in the past few years, become a critical tool for national progress.
"When we began this journey, the road was fraught with uncertainty, resources were limited, and expectations were high. Yet through determination and foresight, a solid foundation was laid. Today, the Ghana Card transcends its role as a mere identification document,’ he stated.
The Interior Minister, who also said the Ghana Card has become a gateway to finance, healthcare, telecommunications, and public services for citizens, urged continuous support to strengthen the national identification system.
"Building a national identity system is an ongoing journey, one that must evolve alongside our people, our economy, and our national aspirations,” the Minister said.
The Minister highlighted three priority areas going forward: universal coverage to ensure no Ghanaian is left behind, safeguarding system integrity and data security and continuous innovation.
What the Ghana Card has done
Following the successful registration of millions of Ghanaians for the Ghana Card, the Bank of Ghana, in 2022, announced the card as the only acceptable identification document for banking transactions at all Bank of Ghana-licensed financial institutions.
The Ghana Card, apart from being the only acceptable card to register with telecom networks and access many public services, it has also played a crucial role in fighting payroll fraud.
In 2021 the Controller and Accountant General Department (CAGD) issued a directive for all public sector workers to register with the Ghana Card or forfeit their salaries, as the CAGD integrated the mechanised payroll system with the national identification database to authenticate real workers.
And in 2022, the Ghana Card became an acceptable travel document globally - an e-passport, following its recognition as such by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
At the launch of the NIA's 20th Anniversary, the Executive Director of the NIA, Yayra Koku, also highlighted the multiple benefits of the Ghana Card, including the card being an international travel document accepted at over 44,000 international airports worldwide.
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