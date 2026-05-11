One Million Coders Programme open to all Ghanaians with Ghana Card — GI-KACE official

All Ghanaians with a valid Ghana Card are eligible to enrol in the government’s One Million Coders Programme, according to Fred Yeboah, Director of Research and Innovation (GI-KACE) and Member of the OMCP Implementation Committee.

Mr Yeboah said the digital skills initiative is intentionally designed to be inclusive, giving people from different educational and professional backgrounds the opportunity to pursue careers in technology.

Speaking on the Joy Super Morning Show, he stressed that participation in the programme is entirely free.

“Totally free,” he repeated when asked whether applicants would be required to pay for training.

The programme, which seeks to build Ghana’s digital workforce, offers training in various technology-related fields through online and in-person learning platforms.

Mr Yeboah said that although the initiative is primarily focused on young people, no Ghanaian is excluded from applying.

“From a charcoal seller to a professor, everybody has an opportunity,” he said.

He noted that applicants only need a Ghana Card to register, describing the identification requirement as part of efforts to improve verification and accountability within the programme.

The GI-KACE official, however, acknowledged that some applicants had experienced challenges during facial verification.

According to him, the problems are mostly linked to poor lighting conditions during the verification process.

“One of the key things has to do with when you are verifying through the Ghana Card — your facial verification — you have to be in a place where it is well lit,” he advised.

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