North East region receives 200 computers to launch One Million Coders Programme

Audio By Carbonatix
The North East Region has received 200 computers to support the rollout of the government’s One Million Coders Programme, a major initiative aimed at expanding digital skills and technology education across the country.
The computers were presented by the Regional Coordinator of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Ndamba Yakubu Ridwan, to the North East Regional Minister for onward distribution to four Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the region.
The beneficiary districts are the East Mamprusi Municipality, Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District, Yunyoo-Nasuan District, and Chereponi District.
The presentation marks the official commencement of the programme in the North East Region, with the computers expected to serve as essential tools for training young people in coding, digital literacy, and information technology.
Speaking during the presentation, Mr Ridwan said the initiative forms part of national efforts to equip the youth with relevant digital skills for employment and innovation in the technology-driven global economy.
He encouraged young people in the region to take advantage of the opportunity by enrolling in the programme.
“Any person who is interested in enrolling in the One Million Coders Programme can go online, apply, and be part of this skills training. This will go a long way to help them, so the youth should take it seriously and enrol,” he said.
He added that while applicants in the East Mamprusi Municipality would have physical access to facilitators, participants in the remaining three districts would receive online training at designated centres.
Mr Ridwan further disclosed that the programme would be expanded in the next phase to cover the West Mamprusi Municipality and Mamprugu Moagduri Districts, urging the youth in those areas to remain patient.
The North East Regional Minister commended GIFEC and the government for the intervention, describing it as a significant step toward bridging the digital divide and creating opportunities for young people in the region.
He urged the beneficiary assemblies to ensure the computers are used effectively to train participants under the programme and help build a strong foundation for digital transformation.
The Minister also directed the various Municipal and District Chief Executives to work closely with programme coordinators to ensure adequate security for the computers.
“Let us take serious steps to safeguard the centres and the computers so that our children will benefit from them,” he stated.
He added that the computers would be distributed evenly among the beneficiary districts.
The One Million Coders Programme is expected to empower thousands of young Ghanaians with practical coding and ICT skills, positioning them for greater opportunities in the growing digital economy.
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