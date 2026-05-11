One Million Coders Programme admits 30,000 participants as nationwide training begins

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of the Implementation Committee for the One Million Coders Programme, Fred Yeboah, says thousands of Ghanaians have already been admitted into the government’s digital skills initiative as training begins across the country.
Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Monday, 11 May, Mr Yeboah said interest in the programme has been overwhelming since applications opened.
Responding to questions on whether the programme had officially started and if applications were still open, he said registrations had already reached significant numbers.
“Oh yes. As I speak to you now, we have about 119,896 applications and registrations,” he said.
Mr Yeboah added that about 30,000 applicants have so far been admitted into the programme.
“As of yesterday, when we were doing another show, we had around 30,000 people who have been admitted into the programme,” he explained.
According to him, participants have already begun reporting to training centres nationwide.
“As I speak to you right now, we have programme participants going to all these centres nationwide starting the programme today,” he stated.
He also confirmed that the application portal remains open, adding that admissions will continue on a rolling basis in line with directives from the sector minister and the implementation committee.
“The portal is still open. With the instruction and direction from the honourable minister and also the committee, we’ve agreed that admissions will be rolling on.”
Mr Yeboah explained that the arrangement will allow new participants to be admitted as earlier cohorts complete their training.
“We have courses with varied durations. As soon as you complete your course, your spot is freed for another person to jump into the course and then continue,” he said.
He further noted that the programme is targeting a larger intake for the year.
“For this year, our target is 300,000. So we have started the process of training 300,000 for 2026,” he said.
Mr Yeboah added that the programme will be expanded through additional training centres and universities across the country.
“New centres will be coming on board. We are enrolling additional universities, and they are coming on board. We are still bringing on other centres within the district level,” he said.
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