Volta Region receives 900 Laptops for rollout of One Million Coders Programme 

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) has received 900 Lenovo laptops and accessories from the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations to support the rollout of the government’s One Million Coders Programme in the Volta Region.

The equipment, delivered on Monday through the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) for onward distribution to beneficiary districts, forms part of the first phase of the programme, which aimed at equipping young people with digital and coding skills to enhance employability, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

The Volta Regional Director of GIFEC, Dr Francis Seglah, said the intervention fulfilled a key campaign promise by President John Dramani Mahama to train one million Ghanaians in coding and digital skills.

He said the delivery of the laptops marked the beginning of the implementation of the programme in the Volta Region, with 16 districts expected to benefit under the first phase, while two additional districts would be covered in the second phase.

Dr Seglah said the 900 laptops, together with their accessories, would be handed over to the VRCC for safekeeping and subsequent distribution to the districts for the intended training programme.

He said the initiative was designed to empower, especially the youth, with practical digital skills needed to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

“We are in a world of technology, and without computing skills, it will be difficult for many young people to succeed in business and other sectors. These machines will help train the youth in coding, computer languages, and digital tools to improve their opportunities and businesses,” he said.

Dr Seglah said the online registration portal for the programme had already been opened and was receiving encouraging responses from the region.

He said more than 2,000 young people in the Volta Region had registered within the first few days of the portal going live, describing the response as a strong indication of the growing interest among the youth in digital skills development.

According to him, training under the programme is expected to begin on May 4, immediately after registration, with participants to be taken through a range of courses tailored to different interests and skill levels.

He said the training modules would cover coding, website design, internet applications, Microsoft Office tools, and other digital competencies relevant to business and professional growth.

Dr Seglah said qualified trainers, including first-degree and master’s degree holders in computing and related disciplines, had been engaged to deliver the training across the beneficiary districts.

He noted that participants would be allowed to select preferred courses during registration, after which they would receive structured training in their chosen areas of interest.

Receiving the laptops on behalf of the Volta Regional Minister, the Chief Director of the VRCC, Alhaji Mohammed Avona Akape, assured that the equipment would be securely kept and distributed to the various Municipal and District Assemblies for the intended purpose.

He commended the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations for the initiative and pledged the region’s commitment to ensure effective protection of the equipment.

“We have received these items and will ensure that they are safely kept and distributed to the various Assemblies for the purpose intended,” he said.

Alhaji Akape, on behalf of the Volta Regional Minister, expressed gratitude to the Ministry for extending the programme to the region and described the initiative as a major step towards building digital capacity among the youth in the Volta Region.

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