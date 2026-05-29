WIM Ghana empowers young girls through ‘One Girl Child, Two Sanitary Pads’ initiative at Ningo Prampram

Audio By Carbonatix
Women in Mining Ghana (WIM Ghana), in partnership with Sista Wings International, organised the “One Girl Child, Two Sanitary Pads Initiative” at Nyigbenya D/A Basic A and B Schools in Ningo Prampram to commemorate Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026.
The AngloGold Ashanti-supported initiative aimed to educate and empower young girls through awareness of menstrual hygiene, reproductive health, personal hygiene, self-confidence, and career opportunities within the extractive sector.
The programme forms part of WIM Ghana’s commitment to promoting the wellbeing, dignity, education, and empowerment of women and girls in communities.
The outreach brought together students, teachers, facilitators, and volunteers in an interactive session that created a safe space for discussions on menstrual health, puberty, personal development, and future aspirations.
Facilitators educated participants on menstrual hygiene management, self-care, and the physical and emotional changes associated with puberty, while encouraging open participation and confidence-building.
As part of the career guidance session, the girls were introduced to opportunities within the mining and extractive industry, including mining engineering, geology, environmental management, occupational health and safety, community relations, and leadership.
Speakers encouraged the students to remain committed to their education and confidently pursue careers in traditionally male-dominated fields.
To support menstrual hygiene management and reduce barriers to school attendance, sanitary pads were distributed to the girls under the initiative.
Representatives of WIM Ghana emphasised that access to education, mentorship, and menstrual hygiene support is essential for promoting gender equality, leadership, and community development.
The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to initiatives that create opportunities for women and girls within society and the extractive sector.
WIM Ghana expressed appreciation to AngloGold Ashanti for supporting the initiative and to Sista Wings International for their partnership and contribution to the successful implementation of the programme.
The organisation also thanked the management, staff, and students of Nyigbenya D/A Basic A and B Schools for their cooperation and participation.
The successful implementation of the initiative highlights the importance of collaboration in addressing menstrual hygiene challenges, promoting reproductive health awareness, and supporting the development of young girls within communities.
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