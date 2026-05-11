One Million Coders Programme targets 300,000 trainees in 2026 — GI-KACE Director

Fred Yeboah, Director of Research and Innovation (GI-KACE) and Member of the OMCP Implementation Committee, says the government’s One Million Coders Programme is targeting the training of 300,000 people in 2026, as authorities expand access centres and digital skills opportunities across the country.

Speaking on the Joy Super Morning Show, Mr Yeboah, who also serves on the programme’s Implementation Committee, said the initiative is gradually scaling up through universities, district-level centres, and community-based partnerships.

“For this year, our target is 300,000,” he said. “We have started the process of training 300,000 for 2026.”

The programme forms part of the government’s broader digital transformation agenda aimed at equipping young people with practical technology skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

According to Mr Yeboah, the initiative remains completely free for participants, with eligibility open to all Ghanaians who possess a Ghana Card.

“From a charcoal seller to a professor, everybody has an opportunity,” he stated, adding that although the programme prioritises the youth, anyone interested in digital skills training can enrol.

He explained that participants are encouraged to pursue structured career pathways in information technology rather than treating the courses as isolated training opportunities.

“We are not limiting anybody. You have to choose the kind of IT career you want and then you can start from beginner level, go to intermediate level, and do advanced course to be an expert in the field,” he noted.

Mr Yeboah also addressed concerns about verification challenges encountered during registration, particularly with facial recognition linked to the Ghana Card system.

He said many of the issues stemmed from poor lighting during the verification process and noted that instructional materials had been circulated on social media to assist applicants.

The GI-KACE official further disclosed that the programme is collaborating with industry partners to support trainees beyond the classroom through mentorship, innovation support, and access to remote job opportunities.

One of the programme’s partners, he said, is Industry Emerging Africa, which specialises in preparing young people for careers in the global technology industry.

“Our focus is not only in Ghana. We are also looking at remote job opportunities,” he said.

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