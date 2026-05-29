Efya Otiwaa set to launch debut album ‘Rebirth’ on June 4

Audio By Carbonatix
Sensational Ghanaian Afro-Spiritual singer Efya Otiwaa is set to release her debut album, Rebirth, on June 4, 2026.
The album promises to empower Africans who love Afro-spiritual music, connecting them deeply to their ancestral roots.
Otiwaa, a rising Ghanaian Afro-Spiritual artist and musician, integrates ancestral wisdom, draws heavily from African rhythms, and weaves soul-stirring storytelling into her work.
Raised within the Ga community, her music serves as an invocation for soul awakening, spiritual renewal, self-discovery, and healing for all who resonate with her message.
Although she was raised in a Ga community, Otiwaa remains deeply committed to her broader ancestral lineage. Her sound seamlessly blends traditional African heritage rooted in her Ashanti and Kwahu origins, conveying spiritual messages that elevate consciousness and reconnect listeners with their cultural roots.
Otiwaa labels the album as her first love, which is a reflection of her journey thus far. 'Rebirth', my debut album, is my first love, she stated in an interview with Nyansa TV.
"It holds a special place in my heart. It serves as a reflection on the various chapters of my awakening journey thus far", she underscored.
She underscored that her artistic journey has been marked by challenges and triumphs, but conveyed her euphoria, stating, "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to express myself through my music," explaining that the album serves as the formal debut of her artistry to the global audience, and that prospect remains an exhilarating experience yet to unfold.
On the lessons learned in compiling the album and the number of songs, Otiwaa revealed that the album comprises 11 tracks with three rendition songs - the 'I am', 'Womba', and 'Nananom'.
"The album has taught me resilience, it has taught me authenticity, and it has taught me love appreciation," she underscored.
In expressing her vision for the album, she intimated that she hopes it reaches as large an audience as possible.
"I hope my album achieves widespread success, not for the purposes of fame, but rather for the purposes of establishing a profound heart-to-heart connection with my audience."
Popular tracks on her upcoming album include spiritually driven releases such as “Womba,” “Nananom,” and “I Am,” which are already available on global streaming platforms and music apps like Shazam and Audiomack.
As Asaase Records prepares to unveil Efya Otiwaa, Ghanaians and all African enthusiasts of Afro-Spiritual music should be ready to experience a new dimension of the genre across all digital platforms.
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