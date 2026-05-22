NIA clears 640,000 card backlog, expands nationwide and Diaspora operations

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it has successfully cleared a backlog of over 640,000 Ghana Cards and significantly expanded its service delivery infrastructure both locally and abroad.

Executive Secretary Wisdom Kwaku Deku disclosed that the backlog was resolved in 2025 through coordinated efforts with technical partners and the supply of blank cards to district offices, enabling faster printing and distribution nationwide.

He explained that the intervention ensured continuity of services and restored efficiency across the identity issuance system after earlier operational constraints.

“We supplied blank cards to district offices to clear the backlog of over 640,000 cards, which were successfully printed and distributed by September 2025,” he said.

Mr Deku added that the Authority is now operating in 11 Ghana Missions abroad, with plans to expand further to countries including Spain, the United Arab Emirates, China, South Korea, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria.

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