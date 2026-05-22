National

NIA clears 640,000 card backlog, expands nationwide and Diaspora operations

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  22 May 2026 12:57pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

NIA clears 640,000 card backlog, expands nationwide and Diaspora operations

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it has successfully cleared a backlog of over 640,000 Ghana Cards and significantly expanded its service delivery infrastructure both locally and abroad.

Executive Secretary Wisdom Kwaku Deku disclosed that the backlog was resolved in 2025 through coordinated efforts with technical partners and the supply of blank cards to district offices, enabling faster printing and distribution nationwide.

He explained that the intervention ensured continuity of services and restored efficiency across the identity issuance system after earlier operational constraints.

“We supplied blank cards to district offices to clear the backlog of over 640,000 cards, which were successfully printed and distributed by September 2025,” he said.

Mr Deku added that the Authority is now operating in 11 Ghana Missions abroad, with plans to expand further to countries including Spain, the United Arab Emirates, China, South Korea, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group