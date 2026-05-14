NLC orders striking Public Services Workers’ Union members at NIA to resume work

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed members of the Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) at the National Identification Authority (NIA) to call off their ongoing strike with immediate effect following a meeting held on Thursday, May 14, over the industrial action.
The dispute centres on the implementation of a migration report affecting staff of the NIA, which is currently pending approval at the Ministry of Finance.
According to the directive issued after the hearing, the Commission also instructed the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to “facilitate the approval and implementation of the migration report on staff of National Identification Authority by end of May, 2026.”
The matter has been adjourned to June 4, 2026, for the parties to report on progress made.
The PSWU was represented at the hearing by its General Secretary, while the NIA delegation included the Deputy Executive Secretary in charge of General Services.
Officials from the FWSC, including the Head of Legal and the Deputy Director for Grievances, also participated in the proceedings before the Commission.
In the signed directive, Acting Executive Secretary of the NLC, Dr. Bernice A. Welbeck, stated that “the striking workers should call off the ongoing strike with immediate effect,” after the Commission had heard submissions from both parties.
The intervention by the Commission is expected to pave the way for the resolution of concerns over staff migration and conditions of service at the NIA.
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