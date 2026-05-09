‘Give us two weeks’ – NIA Management pleads for calm as strike deadline looms

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has issued an urgent appeal to its workforce to withdraw a looming strike notice, promising that a long-awaited breakthrough regarding their conditions of service is just fourteen days away.

The plea follows a formal declaration by the Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) to embark on an indefinite industrial action starting Monday, 13 May 2026.

The union cited prolonged delays in the migration of staff to improved salary structures, a process that has been in administrative limbo despite the Scheme of Service receiving approval as far back as July 2024.

Speaking on Citi FM on Friday, May 8, the NIA’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Williams Ampomah Emmanuel Darlas, provided a rare look into the bureaucratic hurdles that have stalled the process. He confirmed that the critical documents have finally transitioned from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to the Ministry of Finance.

Mr. Darlas explained that the migration exercise, which technically commenced in December 2024, had been snagged in various levels of departmental scrutiny before reaching the highest level of government.

“We actually met this document at the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission. We will work together with the union to ensure that we finalise the document. Now it has been moved from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to the Finance Ministry. At the Finance Ministry, we were made to understand that there are levels of engagement before it gets to the Minister’s table,” Mr. Darlas detailed.

The NIA management’s optimism is pinned on a direct assurance from the Finance Minister. According to Mr. Darlas, the document is no longer stuck in the "engagement" phase but is physically awaiting the Minister’s executive approval.

“Now it has moved from where it was to the Minister’s table and the Minister has given us the assurance that in two weeks, he will append his signature so that the Controller and Accountant-General can then commence implementation. We are urging our staff to give us two weeks,” he stated.

The PSWU’s strike notice, dated 6 May 2026, was addressed to both the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the NIA Executive Secretariat. For the workers, the frustration stems from the gap between policy approval and actual implementation. While the paperwork was approved nearly two years ago, the tangible benefits have yet to reflect in staff remuneration.

Should the strike proceed, it is expected to cripple registration services and the issuance of Ghana Cards across the country, potentially affecting thousands of citizens who rely on the ID for financial and administrative transactions.

Despite the tension, Mr. Darlas assured the rank and file that their welfare remains a top priority for the NIA leadership. He emphasized that management is not merely waiting but is actively pushing the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department to be ready for immediate action once the signature is secured.

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