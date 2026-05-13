NIA workers begin strike over conditions of service

Workers of the National Identification Authority (NIA) under the Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) have begun an indefinite nationwide strike over unresolved concerns relating to their working conditions.

The industrial action was declared in a directive issued by the NIA Division of the union following what it described as a unanimous decision by its Divisional Executive Council after the expiration of a seven-day notice earlier served by the mother union.

According to the statement, all members across the country were instructed to fully comply with the strike directive until their demands are addressed.

“On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, no member shall report to work. You will rise from your beds and return to them, until further notice, and until our just demands are met,” the statement declared.

Ahead of the strike, workers had also been directed to report to their workplaces on Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12 dressed in red attire or red armbands as a symbol of solidarity and protest.

The union further stressed that the action would remain in force until authorities respond to the concerns raised by workers.

“Let there be no misunderstanding: this strike will remain in force until our collective voice is heard and our conditions are addressed,” the release added.

Regional officers of the union have meanwhile been tasked to ensure strict enforcement of the directive across all jurisdictions.

The statement, jointly signed by Assistant Divisional Secretary Godsway Ayivor Bismark and Divisional Chairman Francis Bangfudem Nyuzaghl, urged members to remain united throughout the industrial action.

“Our resolve is our weapon; our solidarity is our shield. Only through unwavering unity will we make this struggle a success,” the union stated.

The strike is expected to disrupt services at NIA offices nationwide, including Ghana Card registration, replacement and update services, unless government and union leaders reach a last-minute agreement.

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